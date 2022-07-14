Editorial: All signs point to fun at camp for deaf

Summer is a time when kids can forget about school and focus on all the things that come naturally. Playing, having fun, even getting into a bit of mischief. For many kids, all three things tend to happen at a camp.

For deaf children, however, that can be a challenge.

“There are a few deaf camps throughout the U.S.,” says ReBecca Weedo Bennett, “but not many.”

Enter the Signs of Fun camp, which is wrapping up today at Wilderness Presidential Resorts of Route 3 in Spotsylvania.

Bennett is the camp’s director, but it was founded in 1995 by Arlene Van Horn, a former teacher for the deaf and hard of hearing in Spotsylvania County schools.

“She wanted something for her students for the summer,” Bennett said. As there was nothing, she took it on herself to make it happen.

The goals are simple. Connect deaf children to one another, and have fun. Swimming, zip-lining, paints (yeah, things get a bit messy at camp on Fridays). It’s all there.

“The thing is,” says Bennett, “when these kids are in school, they tend to be isolated because of the difference of language opportunities available in public schools. Most of these children are unaware they have many deaf peers they could be connecting with.”

At Signs of Fun camp, it’s those who can’t use their hands to communicate who find themselves on the outside looking in. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

There are 49 campers from across the state attending this year, and many of them have their parents and siblings in tow. For some, it’s an eye-opener.

“Siblings are so used to talking that when they arrive here,” says Bennett, “they finally realize what their [deaf] siblings go through on a daily basis.” Parents feel it too when they realize that to communicate with a counselor about their kid, they have to sign.

Which leads to the camp’s secondary goal: helping family members of deaf children. There are sign-language classes for the parents, Bennett says, and “a one-day focus of how to navigate the school system and how to advocate for their child.”

The disAbility Resource Center of Fredericksburg helps with this each year.

There are some other benefits, too, that accrue to the parents of these deaf campers.

First, these families realize they aren’t alone, says Bennett. Raising a deaf child feels less “scary when you can all share the fears, hopes, and dreams you have with those who have already been through the adventures of being deaf.”

Bennett stresses to campers and parents alike the kids aren’t hearing impaired, they have “deaf gain.”

Deaf people are like anyone else with a communication difference, Bennett says. “You do not call someone who speaks a different language ‘impaired.’ You [just] find someone who can translate or interpret.”

This much is sure, the camp is making a major difference not only in the life of these deaf kids, but in their families’ lives, too.

“In the past,” says Bennett, “the parents would pick up their child and wait for the volunteer to tell them what their child did that day. Now we see parents and children communicating. For some, it’s the first time. The children’s faces light up as they explain what they did that day and the parents understand what their child is telling them.”

Like any nonprofit organization, funding is a challenge. “The only support we receive is from the Lions Club,” Bennett says. But “we are a small nonprofit organization with big hearts and bigger needs to fulfill.”

So three cheers to Van Horn. A school teacher who saw a need for her deaf students and did something about it. And a hearty shout-out to Bennett and all her big-hearted counselors who for one week out of each year help hearing and deaf alike communicate a bit better.

And have a lot of fun in the process.