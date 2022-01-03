EDITORIAL: All that glitters in Virginia is not gold

IS VIRGINIA ready for a gold rush?
There has been no commercial gold mining in the state since the 1940s, but interested parties are sniffing around again.
Historically, the Gold–Pyrite Belt, which runs from Fairfax County down to Appomattox, has yielded enough of the precious ore that more than 300 mines were developed between 1804 and the end of World War II, many of them near Fredericksburg. Thomas Jefferson first documented the discovery of gold in Virginia at a site on the north side of the Rappahannock, four miles below the falls.
In 1804, the state’s first mine was opened in Spotsylvania County. The aptly-named town of Goldvein, just across the Stafford County line in Fauquier, once boasted 19 gold mines within 5 miles.
Now, a Canadian company is doing exploratory drilling in a couple of sites in and around Buckingham County.
What can go wrong with a gold rush? Plenty, if mining isn’t sufficiency regulated. And since we haven’t had a lot of mining in these parts for decades, the General Assembly hasn’t gotten around to dealing with what is only a potential problem.
A couple of words should get our attention: mercury and cyanide. Historically, mercury was used to extract gold from other metals in the mining process. Studies of abandoned mines in the state show evidence of mercury contamination. Now, many companies use cyanide instead.
Mercury or cyanide. Pick your poison. Reports of air and water pollution from gold mining and the residue it produces, in containment ponds or elsewhere, are myriad, across the planet.
The legislature has convened a committee to study the impacts of gold mining, but it has declined to ban activity until the study is over.
We hope that study is over soon, and that the state looks at gold extraction with the same gimlet eye with which it has viewed the mining of uranium, which exists in many of the same areas as gold.
The CEO of the Canadian mining company exploring the Buckingham sites told analysts that Virginia’s lack of permits for exploratory drilling is “definitely one of the reasons why we want to be in that jurisdiction.” Sounds as if he’s looking for spot with no pesky rules to imperil profits.
The state does not seem to have a grip on gold mining’s potential problems. For instance, as it stands now, companies in operation fewer than five years must post a bond amounting to $3,000 per acre to cover potential cleanup costs. However, a mine inspector for Virginia Energy says the average cost to reclaim an acre is likely between $8,000 to $12,000. Guess who makes up the difference?
It is quite possible that there is money to be made mining gold in Virginia, some of it a short drive from Fredericksburg. We depend on our legislature to determine whether the hazards involved make it more sensible to leave it in the ground.