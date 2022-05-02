Editorial: All workers deserve respect

THE UNITED STATES recognizes laborers each year on the first Monday in September. Across most of the world, however, laborers are recognized on May 1.

It’s appropriate, therefore, that some laborers in the Stafford County School system are raising concerns about working conditions and their level of pay.

On Sunday, we reported about custodians contracted through ABM and pushing for better pay, better working conditions, and more respect.

Let’s start with pay. One custodian reported a salary of $11.75 per hour. Assuming a 40-hour work week, and working 52 weeks per year, that’s just $24,440 per year, before taxes. With the average rent in Stafford above $1,600 a month, that means almost 80 percent of base pay goes just to rent.

This leaves precious little for food, transportation, clothing, and other things people need just to survive.

Worse, none of the people interviewed for the story made $15 an hour, and many noted that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours.

It’s not like they’re asking for much. Many just want to be hired as school system employees.

To understand the difference that can make, consider non-hourly custodians in Spotsylvania County Schools.

Rene Daniels reports two categories of non-hourly custodians: Head custodians (average salary of $43,822 per year), and day custodians ($32,664). As school employees, they also get sick time and paid vacation time.

A little extra money and the ability to get sick without fear of losing pay? Hardly unreasonable.

Then there are the working conditions. School custodians are on call around the clock.

Almost every time the building is open, a custodian has to be there to ensure that it’s cleaned up and left in good order. At the high school level, that means every sporting event, club meeting, public meeting, and more that occurs throughout the year. Day and night. Weekdays and weekends.

On top of that, these people are asked to do work that makes them highly susceptible to infection by COVID, not to mention flu and the other viruses and bacteria that regularly circulate among students.

Adding insult are claims by these custodians in Stafford they are not receiving the necessary personal protective gear, and that they sometimes have to buy their own supplies.

As bad as any of this, however, is the lack of respect. “We want to demand to ABM,” one custodian said, “that they treat us as human.”

This gets to the heart of the matter.

At the end of the day, we all want, and deserve, to be respected for who we are as human beings. This is something we should be especially aware of when talking about low-paying, low-profile jobs that, quite frankly, most Americans have no desire to do.

Custodial jobs very often are taken by people either on the margins of our society, or people who have few other options in life for any number of circumstances.

These people, especially, deserve to be treated with respect for the work they do.

Paying them a fair wage. Realizing that they have the same basic needs—affordable housing, medical care, and the need to take time off every now and again—as anyone else. Treating them with basic decency.

This is not a lot to ask.

These workers give of themselves just as much as those who are teaching our children and leading the school system.

They interact regularly with students and faculty. Their feelings about themselves and how they’re valued will affect their interactions with those around them.

Life is hard enough as it is. If we really value work, we will extend respect and courtesy to those who embrace the ideal of work and show up every day to do it.

For this reason alone, our service-industry workers deserve better.

We applaud the custodians at Stafford County schools for speaking out. Their voices should be a wake-up call to all of us.

Laborers matter. Now, let’s show them that’s more than just a May Day expression.