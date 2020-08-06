EDITORIAL: America answers a new challenge in space

When Neil Armstrong stepped onto the surface of the moon in July 1969, many Americans dreamed of lunar colonies and manned trips to Mars.
Armstrong’s “one small step” was the culmination of a miraculous effort. Only eight years earlier, Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin had become the first human to journey into outer space. The idea of the Soviet Union mastering space scared Americans enough that, when President John F. Kennedy said our goal was to put a man on the moon by the end of the decade, the nation responded. We did it.
And then we applied the brakes. Within three years, in 1972, the last humans walked on the moon. NASA became an untenable expense. Expectations plummeted. Tax money for space exploration came to be viewed by many as a frivolity.
When astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on Crew Dragon landed safely in the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 2, it marked the end of the first crewed space travel from the United States since the space shuttle program ended in 2011. The crew, launched on May 30, had spent two months at the International Space Station.
The mission was the first NASA launch outsourced to a private company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Outsourcing seems to be the future of space exploration in the U.S. Musk’s company and Boeing both were entrusted with the lives of American astronauts by then-President Barack Obama in 2010. SpaceX got it right first.
The landing was a bit of good news in the middle of a pandemic and a summer of unrest in U.S. cities. Is this the beginning of something exciting, a mad dash that will see men walking on Mars in a decade?
Musk is not without confidence and enthusiasm. He says we are going to moon, that we will have a base on the moon, and that we will send people to Mars in this “new age of space exploration.”
We hope he is right. Exploration has been part of the human story from the beginning. We ventured out of Africa as far as land would let us roam. We got on small ships and crossed oceans to find new worlds. We learned how to fly. We finally broke free of Earth’s bounds and put our footprints on another celestial body.
It is not right that we should just stop there. With no new worlds to explore, we lose something that’s driven us as long we have dreamed.
In 1962, when Kennedy challenged us to go where we’d never gone before, he said, “We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard.”
Maybe we need a challenge.