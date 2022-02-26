Editorial: An NFL stadium in Virginia? Meh.

VIRGINIA’S legislators seem to be getting giddy about bringing the newly christened Washington Commanders to the state.

Overwhelming majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate passed bills to create an authority to oversee the creation of a new National Football League stadium in Northern Virginia.

You could make a good argument that the Old Dominion is ready for the big leagues.

Virginia is ranked 12th nationally in population, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. It is the only state of the most populous 22 that doesn’t have an NFL, NHL, NBA or MLB stadium within its borders.

The closest we’ve come was the Virginia Squires (1970–76) of the long-gone American Basketball Association, who played their games in Norfolk, Richmond, Hampton and Roanoke. The Squires are best (or worst) remembered for their owner’s tendency to sell off his considerable talent.

You also could make a very good argument for telling the Commanders “no thanks,” or at least for proceeding with extreme caution.

Here are a couple of reasons:

First, economic studies have shown that having a big-league stadium in your city or state is not an economic engine with much horsepower. A decent shopping mall or a big manufacturing plant will yield a lot more in jobs and tax revenue for the locality.

And, yes, the plan is for the stadium, to be built in either Loudoun or Prince William counties, to be the hub of a commercial complex. But with only eight or nine NFL regular-season games and a couple of preseason games, an NFL stadium does not offer nearly the boost that an NHL or NBA arena (41 home games plus the interminable playoffs) or an MLB stadium (81 home games) does.

“But wait,” you may be saying,

“don’t forget the NFL playoff games.” Let’s not go there. Washington has been to only eight since 2000, and just two since 2016.

Further, much of the alleged influx of cash from fans would have been spent on some other leisure activity if there were no NFL team here. It’s a zero-sum deal. Go to a movie and dinner or go to a football game.

Second, part of the appeal of having a major-league presence is that it somehow makes your locality seem big-league. Buffalo, Memphis and Oklahoma City, with metro areas about the same size as Richmond’s, no doubt get a psychic boost from having their names affixed to major professional teams.

But how big is the feel-good boost for Virginia if the Washington Commanders play in a stadium located in Prince William or Loudoun? Not very.

In short, the economic spur probably won’t be that big, and they’ll still be Washington’s team.

We’ll leave the traffic ramifications out of it, as they are self-evident. (If the stadium is built in Loudoun, at least the long-awaited Metro Silver Line is supposed to finally open this spring.)

Maybe the deal Dan Snyder and his minions offer will be too good to pass up. Snyder is, after all, known for doing the right thing. (Pause for bitter laughter.) However, there are bleak examples out there of what can go wrong when the siren song of the big leagues leads to financial shipwreck.

In St. Louis and Oakland, they’re still making payments for obsolete stadiums built for the Rams (gone back to L.A.) and Raiders (Vegas guys now), who got deals they couldn’t refuse and left town.

This proposed deal needs to be watched carefully. There are priorities more pressing than being able to brag about an NFL stadium in our midst. It is worrisome that the project is being boosted by politicians who’ll be there for the groundbreaking and maybe to take a bow on opening day, but won’t necessarily be there to answer when the bill comes due.

The Virginia Football Stadium Authority, which used to be a baseball authority, will consist of nine members, appointed by the governor, who is four-square behind bringing a stadium here. Four of those members will be from a list submitted by the Commanders, indicating a possible conflict of interest between the team and the state.

Maybe this will end well. As people in St. Louis or Oakland can tell you, that ain’t necessarily so.

Caveat emptor.