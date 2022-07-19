Editorial: Anti-woke people need to wake up

The backlash was sure to come.

James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County made news in June 2021 when the foundation that runs the fourth U.S. president’s estate announced the board of trustees would share power equally with the descendants of enslaved people.

Board Chair Eugene Hickok quickly reversed course, however, and reneged on his promise. Over the next year, Hickok and CEO Roy Young lost control of the situation. In May, a formal agreement for parity was reached, new board members were elected, and Hickok and Young were replaced.

Now that the foundation is controlled equally by both the descendants of enslaved people and nonenslaved people, the “anti-woke” crowd is striking back.

A story released by the New York Post on July 16 dug deep into the culture war playbook, charging that “No American flags fly at Montpelier” (in fact, they do, right by the front entrance), and “not a single display focuses on the life and accomplishments of America’s foremost political philosopher, who created our three-branch federal system of government, wrote the Bill of Rights and the Federalist Papers, and served two terms as president.” Again, a patently false assertion that anyone who has taken a tour of Montpelier knows.

This assault on what’s happening at Montpelier is just an extension of a larger national discomfort with telling the totality of the American story.

At school board meetings locally and across the nation, parents are launching attacks against Critical Race Theory. These critics take an academic theory that argues racism is baked into our law and legal institutions in ways that create fundamental inequalities between whites and nonwhites, and twist it into a false claim that CRT is a tool for making white people feel guilty about their history. Given the over-the-top response to CRT many critics display, we wonder if these people have bothered to read CRT.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shamelessly rode a wave of anti-CRT sentiment to the governor’s mansion last November, and continues to push the false narrative that teaching systemic racism is a tool to make whites feel guilty.

Congressman Bob Goode, R-5th, is quoted in the New York Post story saying: “The left is trying to revise our history and is perpetuating a dishonest narrative.”

The only dishonesty here is Goode’s narrative.

Montpelier is doing significant, and consequential, work by reconstructing the stories of the nearly 300 enslaved people at Montpelier. Through painstaking research, historian Hilarie Hicks is bringing to life the stories of the enslaved who until relatively recently were barely acknowledged by Virginia’s K–12 textbooks.

As Hicks explained in her commentary for The Free Lance–Star on Feb. 12, “For decades, Montpelier researchers have pored over letters, tax records, newspaper notices and court documents, looking for mentions of enslaved people by name and building up a body of information. Even random documents such as a shoe size list—written when Madison’s father distributed shoes to 50 enslaved workers on November 2, 1787—can provide clues to a person’s life story.”

Goode and those who wave the “woke” flag defending “our history” would have us believe that Madison’s life, and the lives of all the Founders, exists apart from the lives of people whose labor made it possible for Madison to reside in Montpelier and dedicate himself to the work of the Constitution.

Without those 300 enslaved people, there is neither Madison, nor Thomas Jefferson, nor George Washington.

In fact, early America would have looked very different without slavery. A Washington Post report released in May identified for the first time “more than 1,800 people who served in the U.S. Congress in the 18th, 19th and even 20th centuries [who] owned human beings at some point in their lives.”

That it is only in 2022 we finally have a complete record of how vast the number of slaveholding lawmakers was speaks to the need for more work like that being done at Montpelier.

The truth is that defenders of “our history,” as Goode calls it, are comfortable denying the pervasiveness, ugliness, and ongoing impact of the Peculiar Institution in America.

“Our history,” for Goode and others, is white history. Not America’s history. And white history still won’t accept that Madison’s Constitution “specifically accommodated or actually strengthened slavery…,” writes Akhil Reed Amar in “America’s Constitution.”

This backlash will ultimately fail. Thanks to Montpelier, the Washington Post, and countless other historians and researchers, we are learning more every day about all Americans’ history, not just “our history.”

Facts are stubborn things. The “anti-woke” crowd needs to wake up.