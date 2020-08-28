EDITORIAL: As schools reopen, digital divide can't be ignored

For weeks, K-12 school divisions, and college and university campuses across Virginia have grappled over a difficult and, at times, divisive question: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, is it safe to reopen school buildings this fall?
Students, parents, teachers and other key stakeholders have made their voices heard. The bridge between safety and efficacy has been nothing short of a tightrope. Whether the instructional model is hybrid or virtual, the customary comfort of face-to-face instruction without personal protective equipment or social distancing still is out of reach.
According to a map from the Virginia Public Access Project, as of Wednesday, the 13 largest districts in the commonwealth all are starting the year with online-only instruction. That includes Stafford and Spotsylvania county schools. Most of the other public school divisions in the Fredericksburg area are beginning the year with digital-only learning, as well.
As online schooling takes shape, digital disparities no longer can be overlooked. Earlier this month, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) released “A Closer Look at Virginia’s Digital Divide in Education”—a detailed report identifying barriers some students and families face as they try to log on for classes.
The numbers are based on five years of U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data (2014 to 2018), and SCHEV’s analysis exposes how steep this fall’s learning curve will be for some families. Statewide, 1 in 5 Virginia students at K-12 and college levels lack either high-speed internet access or a physical computer—tools that absolutely are necessary for online learning.
On the internet access issue, SCHEV found almost 20 percent of rural Virginia students lack broadband at home. In two segments of the state—Fluvanna and Louisa counties; and Appomattox, Bedford and Amherst counties—connectivity is absent for around 1 in 3 children.
Even urban areas are plagued by plenty of gaps in access. Of the nearly 265,000 Virginia students without high-speed internet connections, more than 103,000 live in or near cities. Of the nearly 196,000 learners lacking devices, almost 97,000 are in urban communities.
On the computer ownership issue, SCHEV also found race- and income-based disparities. Black and Latino students were two times more likely to not have a laptop, desktop or notebook computer. Sixteen percent of low-income student households were without internet, while 19 percent lacked devices. The low-income threshold is defined as below 200 percent of the federal poverty level ($52,400 for a family of four).
During the debate to reopen schools, advocates of varying perspectives pointed to the state’s constitutional responsibilities. In that guiding document, we find dated language of relevance to this digital divide.
Article VIII of the Constitution of Virginia establishes the promise of a high-quality public education. The General Assembly is to “seek to ensure” that such an educational program is “continually maintained.” Section 3 of the education section speaks to “free textbooks”—a physical instructional material provided with less expense and greater ease than a laptop or internet connection.
A 21st-century education is not characterized by such primitive simplicity. “Students without computers or reliable broadband access will be challenged to excel in or complete their studies,” the SCHEV report warns. School districts and individual families have financial and calendar limits as to how quickly they can close any gaps for the upcoming semester. Divisions across the commonwealth now are rushing to support students in the categories identified by SCHEV’s report.
With or without a pandemic, 2020 made something perfectly clear: Inside or outside of the classroom, computers and reliable internet access are the modern building blocks of Virginia’s constitutional educational promise going forward. Abandoning that responsibility over technological or financial hurdles is not a solution.
Delivering a high-quality school experience requires more than identifying the problem. We need to invest in our children’s future, with tools other than stacks of textbooks.
—Richmond Times–Dispatch
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!