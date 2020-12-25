EDITORIAL: Barbara Johns is right choice to stand in U.S. Capitol

One spring morning nearly 70 years ago, when the laws of the land dictated that children be separated by race in public school, a 16-year-old girl in Prince Edward County had had enough.
Enough of the shoddy conditions at the all-Black Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, the county seat. Enough of the leaky tar paper shacks that had been erected to alleviate overcrowding. Enough of not having science labs or a separate gymnasium. Enough of a school that someone said looked “like a poultry farm.”
Barbara Rose Johns shared her frustrations with a teacher, who simply replied, “Why don’t you do something about it?”
So Johns did. After months of planning, on April 23, 1951, she led a student strike to protest the school’s substandard facilities. Johns’ determined leadership helped dismantle school segregation in the United States. Ultimately, the cause picked up the support of famed NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill Sr. They filed a federal lawsuit that became one of the five cases in the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision, which unanimously declared “separate but equal” as unconstitutional.
After the Ku Klux Klan burned a cross in her family’s yard, Johns was forced to leave Virginia for her personal safety. She serves as an inspiration to all—especially students—reminding us that every voice matters, and that one person can make a difference.
Virginia’s Commission for Historical Statues in the United States Capitol made the right decision when it picked the civil rights heroine to replace Robert E. Lee, a Confederate general, to represent the state in the National Statuary Hall Collection. Johns would be the only teenager depicted.
The panel—which includes lawmakers and historians—debated which of five finalists should assume Lee’s spot. All are worthy of honor: civil rights lawyer Oliver Hill; John Mercer Langston, Virginia’s first African American member of Congress; Pocahontas; and Richmond entrepreneur Maggie L. Walker.
But Johns singularly is impressive. “The impact of what she did as a young person is so compelling and changed so many lives ultimately,” said commission member Margaret Vanderhye, a former delegate from Fairfax County. “It makes a really powerful statement about what people can do if they raise their voice and get other people to go along.”
Barbara Rose Johns represents the promise of tomorrow. A statue of Johns is the right one to stand with George Washington in the U.S. Capitol. Now it’s up to the General Assembly to approve. We urge lawmakers to vote for the Johns statue, a symbol of youthful courage, conviction and action.
—Richmond Times–Dispatch