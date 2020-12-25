EDITORIAL: Barbara Johns is right choice to stand in U.S. Capitol

One spring morning nearly 70 years ago, when the laws of the land dictated that children be separated by race in public school, a 16-year-old girl in Prince Edward County had had enough.

Enough of the shoddy conditions at the all-Black Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, the county seat. Enough of the leaky tar paper shacks that had been erected to alleviate overcrowding. Enough of not having science labs or a separate gymnasium. Enough of a school that someone said looked “like a poultry farm.”

Barbara Rose Johns shared her frustrations with a teacher, who simply replied, “Why don’t you do something about it?”

So Johns did. After months of planning, on April 23, 1951, she led a student strike to protest the school’s substandard facilities. Johns’ determined leadership helped dismantle school segregation in the United States. Ultimately, the cause picked up the support of famed NAACP lawyers Spottswood Robinson and Oliver Hill Sr. They filed a federal lawsuit that became one of the five cases in the 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education decision, which unanimously declared “separate but equal” as unconstitutional.