Editorial: Baseball is as alive and healthy as ever

OPENING DAY 2022 for

Major League Baseball has

been canceled because players and owners can’t come to terms on how to split revenues. We qualify the year because this also happened in 1972, 1990, and 1995.

There was an Opening Day 1994, but a player strike meant we never got to Closing Day—the final game of the World Series.

This latest shutdown has elicited the usual gnashing of teeth and wailing about billionaires fighting millionaires and how greedy everyone is.

It’s a tired complaint. Major League Baseball is a business, just like McDonald’s and Home Depot and the corner drug store. Owners always want to keep more; employees always want to be paid more.

The notion that professional ball players should just accept what they’re given and play for the “love of the game” is romantic, but unrealistic. Would you?

Besides. Baseball isn’t going away.

For those who wish to watch players take the field for the love of the game, you can do that right now at V. Earl Dickinson Stadium, home of the University of Mary Washington Eagles. With deep power alleys and not-a-bad-spot-in-the-house seating, you can watch a very high caliber of baseball.

As Division III athletes, the Eagles’ roster is filled with talented players who do not receive athletic scholarships. They do, however, have the tools to play at the next level.

In fact, Division III schools have a long history of successfully placing athletes in the major leagues. One need look no further than the Washington Nationals, where Jordan Zimmermann pitched from 2009 to 2015. He attended Division III Wisconsin–Stevens Point.

The Eagles’ regular season schedule runs through April 30, followed by the conference tournament and the NCAA championships.

And the best part? For what you’ll pay to park at a mile from the Washington Nationals’ stadium, you can take a family of four to see UMW play.

High school baseball in our region is also highly competitive. With games being played now through the middle of May, there’s more than ample opportunity to watch up-and-coming athletes polish their skills on the diamonds in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg, Stafford, King George, Orange, Caroline and beyond.

Our high school baseball preview capsules [April 27, 2022] provide the inside scoop on our local teams.

For pure enjoyment, nothing beats watching little leaguers play. From the youngest tykes learning to hold a bat and run the bases, to high-school age students playing on full-size professional baseball fields and sharpening their skills, you can see these kids in action at local facilities.

Baseball doesn’t get much purer then that.

And for a professional baseball fix, the Fredericksburg Nationals are, as of this time, playing their regular schedule this season.

Their stadium rivals any Single-A and Double-A ballpark in America for sightlines, amenities, and fun.

Last year’s team struggled, but as ever in baseball, hope springs eternal for the season ahead. Win or lose, fans are guaranteed a great time in a big-league environment.

The prices match the amenities, so don’t be too surprised how deep you have to dip into your wallet for tickets, beer, and food. Still, for all that one gets, it’s a solid deal.

As the great Negro League star and ambassador for baseball Buck O’Neil once said of the game, “You can’t kill it … because when you get ready to kill baseball … somebody’s gonna come up to snatch you.”

He goes on to describe how three times in his life he heard a sound that snatched him and reignited his love for baseball. The sound of the ball jumping off Babe Ruth’s, Josh Gibson’s, and Bo Jackson’s bats.

This lock out won’t kill baseball. And it certainly won’t take away the thrills that those who follow it enjoy.

Let those who’ve earned the right to squabble over revenue sharing do so.

There are plenty of players in our region ready to snatch you, and help you fall in love again with the game.