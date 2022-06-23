Editorial: Be proud to show your pride

VIRGINIANS should be proud to show their pride this month. After all, the commonwealth has a lengthy list of highly talented LGBTQ+ individuals we can call our own.

From writers such as Willa Cather (“Death Comes for the Archbishop”) and Jeremy O. Harris (winner of the 2018 Rosa Parks Playwriting award), to politicians like Mark Levine (delegate and early advocate for same-sex marriage) and Amy Walter (political analyst with the “Cook Report”), and most every walk of life in between, LGBTQ+ people from Virginia have made important marks on our society, culture, and politics.

What’s truly astounding is how quickly opinions about the LGBTQ+ community have changed in the United States.

It was just 40 years ago, for example, that the Department of Defense declared homosexuality incompatible with military service and discharged some 17,000 Americans serving in the armed forces.

And it wasn’t until the mid-2000s that same-sex marriage was accepted by more Americans than opposed it.

To be sure, gaps exist in the way people think about same-sex marriage. Not surprisingly, more Democrats than Republicans approve of it, and more Catholics than evangelicals. But nearly all these groups have been trending in a positive direction.

Even for evangelical Christians, who in Pew Research Center polling have been the slowest to embrace LGBTQ+ people, a number of important works in recent years have effectively challenged the idea that evangelicalism and acceptance of LGBTQ+ people are incompatible.

Among the more-notable works is David Gushee’s “Changing Our Mind.” Widely considered to be one of America’s preeminent Christian ethicists, Gushee’s 2017 book has helped “thousands of Christian families across the U.S. and in other parts of the world to welcome their LGBTQ relatives and friends,” according to the book’s publisher, David Crumm

The latter half of the 2010s, then, has been something of a halcyon time for supporters of LGBTQ+ people. The highlight of this move to acceptance, of course, was the 2015 Supreme Court decision in Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down bans on same-sex marriage as unconstitutional.

So it’s unfortunate that against the backdrop of the Pride Parade that will occur Saturday in downtown Fredericksburg are the gathering clouds of bigotry and hatred that have too long plagued the LGBTQ+ community.

A study released earlier this month by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reports a deeply disturbing rise in anti-LGBTQ+ mobilizations nationwide.

Among its findings:

Anti-LGBT+ mobilization—including demonstrations, political violence, and offline propaganda activity like flyering—increased by over four times from 2020 to 2021.

ACLED data indicate that 2022 is on track to be worse than last year.

Further, Human Rights Watch has been tracking anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the country. While 14 states and the District of Columbia saw no anti-LGBTQ+ legislation introduced in 2022; eight states passed such legislation, and another 28, including Virginia, introduced such bills.

And in a disturbing sign of where things may be headed, this past week the Texas Republican Party adopted a platform that called homosexuality “an abnormal lifestyle choice.”

Despite some missteps with the state’s LGBTQ+ advisory board recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has not voiced the same extremist opinions about the commonwealth’s LGBTQ+ community.

As our region celebrates Pride Month, and prepares for the Fredericksburg festivities on Saturday, let’s celebrate the many, many accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ community. Let’s also be mindful that there are still those who wish to roll back the many recent advances we’ve made.

When one considers the merits of our state’s LGBTQ+ community, it should be an easy call.

Virginia is for lovers. Regardless of who one chooses to love.