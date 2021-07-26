EDITORIAL: Bet your life on getting vaccinated

YOU CAN say just about anything with statistics.

For instance, 1,063 fully vaccinated Virginians have been stricken by COVID-19 since January. Seventeen have died. It’s scary to think that even two shots don’t make us bulletproof.

On the other hand, 4.5 million Virginians have been fully vaccinated, which means those folks’ chances of getting COVID during that time were less than 1 in 4,000.

Fewer than 1 percent of Virginians who have died from COVID-19 since late January were fully vaccinated. The figures are pretty much the same nationwide. In May, only 150 of 18,000 COVID fatalities in the U.S. were in that category.

Nothing much in life is perfect, including the vaccines for COVID-19, and every life lost is a human tragedy. However, if you are playing the odds, bet your money—and your life—on getting vaccinated.

Still, only 59 percent of Virginians have received at least one dose (71 percent of adults), according to a recent Free Lance–Star article. It’s even worse in the Rappahannock Area Health District (Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline), where only 46 percent overall and 56.5 percent of adults have gotten at least one shot.