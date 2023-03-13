Kudos to Caroline High School. Raspberries to Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Caroline High has joined about 200 other schools across the United States in agreeing to take part in an Advanced Placement African American Studies course offered by the College Board. The course is offered to explore the contributions and experiences of Black Americans over the 404 years since the first slave ship arrived at Jamestown.

The course will be divided in four parts: the African diaspora; enslavement, resistance, emancipation and Reconstruction; Jim Crow days and the early Civil Rights movement; and the modern era (1950 to present).

Caroline joins the school systems in Fairfax and Arlington counties in adopting this pilot program.

Getting a better, deeper understanding of the Black experience in America seems like a winner. We are assuming that the information presented in this course will be factual. It will almost have to be more factual than some of the glossy, truth-resistant "Gone With the Wind" fantasies about slavery and Reconstruction that polluted young Virginia minds in the past via state-approved textbooks.

Who could object to this program?

How about a governor who seems to have his sights set on another capitol, 100 miles to the north of Richmond, and who sees feeding Americans a heaping dose of xenophobia as his best route there?

Gov. Youngkin, who often comes across as DeSantis Lite, is following in the muddy footsteps of the Florida governor by asking his education secretary to review the AP course. Ron DeSantis has already ripped the course (which the College Board has fine-tuned, by the way, insisting that DeSantis’ attack had nothing to do with the tweaking).

We hope our governor will see that an AP course in African-American studies can be a useful tool in giving students a more complete picture of American history.

There are few states in which the Black experience is as intrinsically woven into history as it is in ours: Jamestown, 1619. Nat Turner. The Civil War and Reconstruction. Prince Edward County and Massive Resistance. The Civil Rights movement. Black Lives Matter and the dismantling of Confederate monuments. Black history is an essential part of Virginia’s story. To understand our past and present, it should be taught.

It is not a slice of history that will make everyone comfortable. History is not built for comfort. History is built for growth and understanding. It can show the whole, imperfect, two-steps-forward, one-step-back path that led us here.

Our governor has already made it clear that he does not like much of what he sees in the way Virginia’s students are being educated. He has blasted the “maniacal focus” on equity in districts statewide.

Giving students a clear, unvarnished story of Virginia’s past is not maniacal. Trying to quash that history for political points would be something else: Unconscionable.