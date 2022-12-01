Editorial: Book banners in Spotsy just warming up

To the surprise of no one who has been watching the Spotsylvania County School Board, its four conservative members look to be ramping up a hunt for sexually explicit material. Expect School Board meetings between now and the next election in 2023 to become even less productive than they already are, if this board continues to clear a path for a small, vocal group of parents who want to purge bookshelves of a wide array of titles.

As we reported on Thursday [“Boards consider explicit materials”], the guidelines that this School Board is considering to notify parents of sexual material go far beyond those established by the Virginia Department of Education. From our report:

“The model policies and those proposed in Fredericksburg and Stafford contain definitions of sexually explicit content as it is outlined in Virginia Code section 2.2-2827 and cite or include further definitions of nudity and sadomasochistic abuse as they are found in Virginia Code section 18.2-390. Spotsylvania’s policy contains further definitions of terms found in that code section…. Specifically, Spotsylvania’s proposed policy defines the terms ‘sexual conduct,’ ‘sexual excitement’ and ‘harmful to juveniles.’”

So broad are these definitions, that if the board accepts these (at press time, the board had not moved on these model policies) the parents pushing for book bans could use them to find cause to remove a significant portion of a school library’s collection if the board approves their inclusion.

To date, one parent, Jen Peterson, has filed at least 33 book challenges that we have reviewed. Peterson is Spotsylvania County’s representative for No Left Turn in Education – a conservative national organization that falsely claims, among other things, the 1619 Project and Comprehensive Sexual Education are working “to overturn our society by sowing divisiveness and hate.”

It’s becoming clear the issue is about much more than the books that Peterson and those who support her are trying to deny students. Book bans and book removals are theatrics.

The real goal driving groups like No Left Turn in Education and Moms for Liberty is undermining diversity in thinking and in speech.

That’s the conclusion of a new study out by John Rogers and Joseph Kahne, “Educating for a Diverse Democracy: The Chilling Role of Political Conflict in Blue, Purple, and Red Communities.”

Over the summer of 2022, the two surveyed 682 public high school principals across the country in districts that are red (staunchly conservative), blue (staunchly progressive), and purple (evenly divided between conservatives and progressives). They then conducted 32 follow-up interviews.

The authors correctly argue that at this time in America, it is critical our public schools prepare students to function effectively in a diverse democracy. However, they found that “public schools increasingly are targets of conservative political groups focusing on what they term ‘Critical Race Theory,’ as well as issues of sexuality and gender identity.”

And their loud, boisterous, bullying tactics are proving wildly successful, especially in purple communities, which Spotsylvania is clearly becoming if the recent midterm election is any indication.

Among the findings reported consistently by the principals surveyed were:

Political conflict is making it harder to address misinformation: Parents and students are increasingly challenging the information schools are delivering, often countering it with unreliable sources and misinformation.

Political conflict leads to declines in support for teaching about race, racism, and racial and ethnic diversity: Almost two-thirds of principals in purple states say parents are trying to limit teaching about race.

Protections for LGBTQ+ students are being limited and LGBTQ+ students are being harassed: Across the board, but again, especially in purple communities, aggression toward LGBTQ+ people is growing sharply.

What is happening in Spotsylvania, and nationally, is not simply about books. It is an attempt to undermine the very ideals of respect, tolerance, and freedom of thought and inquiry that have defined this nation at its best since its founding.

If Superintendent Mark Taylor wants to be a leader in Spotsylvania, he can do so by encouraging the board to scale back its model document on sexually explicit materials to match what the state recommends.

Taylor must also decide whether he will follow the alarmist rhetoric of a single parent — Peterson — or honor the groups of parents, teachers, and administrators who have read the challenged books and decided whether they are appropriate.

To focus on a single squeaky wheel would simply add more evidence to a conclusion that is becoming harder to avoid. Neither the School Board nor Taylor are concerned about delivering a high-quality education. Instead, they want to feed our kids a steady diet of conservative ideology that looks askance at the diversity that makes America special. Indeed, “great.”