Editorial: Bringing more resources to the Opinion Page

The past 20 years have been turbulent ones for America, and it seems no corner of our society has escaped unscathed.

From the 2001 terrorist attacks to the massive overhaul of medical insurance known as Obamacare, and from the election of Donald Trump to the pandemic, we seem to be running through “once-in-a-lifetime-type” events on a near-annual basis.

One notable effect of all this turmoil has been a significant decline in trust of key American institutions. Gallup has, since 1993, been tracking Americans’ confidence in 14 key institutions, including journalism. Not surprisingly, nearly all of them showed declines between 2020 and 2021. Further, a marked decline in institutions as a whole followed 2005 and has never fully recovered.

There is no single explanation for these downward trends. However, as a news organization, we are committed to elevating trust in our work.

In January, the editorial page came under new leadership. Since that time, we’ve had the great privilege to hear from many of our readers about the page and the work we are doing. Of the feedback that we get — both positive and negative — the one request we most receive is to provide more information about the topic discussed in each day’s editorial.

Over the past week readers of our print and digital editions should have begun noticing our response to that request: information boxes that appear with the editorials. On the printed page, they will appear either embedded within the body of the text or at the end of the story. Online editorials usually have the additional resources at the end. We are adding these in order to point readers to the books, magazines, surveys, and other documents that are either referenced in the editorial or suggested for further reading.

Our online readers will also begin seeing links throughout the editorial when citing publications. This allows you to dig into the information that we are working from.

This transparency, we hope, will allow you to go deeper into a resource than we generally can in a short opinion piece. We also hope that it will lead to readers asking more questions. And if there’s a source you believe the editorial page should be looking to, but isn’t, please let us know by emailing Martin Davis (mdavis@freelancestar.com).

Another change that we have been working to make is to elevate the number of local writers that we print on our opinion pages. This past Sunday, for example, featured four commentaries, all by local writers.

If you have an idea for a commentary you’d like to see published, we’d like to hear from you. Send your ideas to the email address above with the following information:

One or two sentences explaining the topic you’d like to write about and the approach you would take.

A description of how the topic relates to our local community.

An explanation of the expertise you bring to the issue.

We will be happy to consider all entries that are submitted. Columns generally run between 550 and 750 words.

It is our hope that these changes make the opinion page more accessible, and interesting, to read.