Editorial: Build the school, but commit to radical improvement

It’s not often we can put a hard price tag on our educational headaches, but the city of Fredericksburg can: $20 million.

That’s the gap between what the City Council budgeted in May to build a new middle school in the Idlewild subdivision ($57 million), and the price presented to the City Council earlier this month ($77 million).

The increase wasn’t totally unexpected. Cost overruns for major capital projects are more often the rule than the exception. On top of that, inflationary costs have hit the building industry particularly hard. The National Association of Home Builders reports that building materials are up 33% since the start of the pandemic.

Unexpected or not, this new number will put immense pressure on the city. Not only will it have to find the additional money through bonds or taxes to cover the cost to build the new school, it now has $20 million less to build the new fire station and waste water treatment plant it needs.

Invariably, when a city the size of Fredericksburg receives a fiscal shock, as it did when the elevated cost to build this middle school was made public, there’s a tendency to want to look back and question motives, decisions, and delays that brought everyone to this point.

These are important discussions to have, and the city must have them.

But not now.

That’s because hashing out what went wrong may help avoid future mistakes, but it does nothing to address the dominant concern this new school is designed to address: overcrowding.

Right now, Fredericksburg schools are bursting at the seams at the elementary and middle-school levels. Three different architectural firms (Weldon Cooper Center, Moseley Architects, and Crabtree Rohrbaugh Architects) provided the City Council and the school system with four different enrollment projections for the period 2021 to 2030. All four studies showed the same thing. Numbers are only going to climb over this decade.

The school system has argued that adding the new school not only addresses the overcrowding problem, but will also pave the way to better academic performance. That point has been disputed by some.

Building a new school may or may not raise academic achievement; but research makes clear that forcing kids into overcrowded classrooms is all but certain to result in lower academic performance.

Given the justifiable concern about the city schools’ poor overall performance on state testing, there should be little appetite for failing to address overcrowding, thereby making it likely that scores continue to plummet.

In short, the city is between a rock (escalating building costs, with no indication when prices will begin to fall) and a hard place (overcrowded schools that are only going to see enrollment increases in coming years).

The time to build, therefore, may not be ideal, but conditions demand it.

Let the city commit to this school.

If it does, however, it should also commit to this: within five years of building, be a recognized innovator in Virginia for educating traditionally underserved children.

We have opined favorably in these pages about Superintendent Marci Catlett’s ability to be the change-agent Fredericksburg needs to turn this school system around. We also believe that she has around her the staff of people with both the experience necessary to lead boldly, and the humility to reach beyond the boundaries of the city to find funders, organizations, and models for success that the city can learn from.

To become a leader in educating underserved children, the school district needs to commit itself to making the hard decisions about what it can afford to do, and what it can’t afford to do, to meet the needs of this student population.

There is plenty of help available. Our local community foundation can offer guidance on developing a strategy for new funding sources. Local business leaders can tap their networks for both financial support and creative ideas to improve learning and leadership. Washington, D.C., is home to a host of organizations that specialize in education improvement. These include the right-leaning American Enterprise Institute, the left-leaning Brookings Institute, and numerous organizations committed to teachers and administrators and financial leaders.

We have no illusions that any of this will be easy, or that progress will happen in a straight line. The citizens of Fredericksburg and its leaders need to recognize this, too.

But progress—real progress with the city’s large population of underserved children—must occur.

Now is the time for a new building.

And now is the time to affect real change in the classroom.

Make this $20 million count.