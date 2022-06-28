Editorial: Building social cohesion from social crisis

If you are fortunate enough to speak with someone who lived through the Great Depression of the 1930s, you’re very likely to hear two stories that don’t, on the surface, appear to match up.

On one hand, people will describe the economic hardship, the shortages, the struggles to survive day to day.

On the other, you’ll hear stories of how good those days really were. People treated one another with a bit more respect, neighbors came to lean on one another a bit more. And people will often report a deeper satisfaction with their memories of their communities.

In fact, the two memories fit together well. For often in times of great stress, we reach a bit deeper into our humanity to help one another.

Which brings us to today. We are a nation of people struggling just to survive.

Nationwide, the Consumer Price Index shows the price of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs up 14.2% over the past 12 months. Dairy products are up 11.8%. Fruits and vegetables up 8.2%.

Behind those percentages are real dollars flowing out of people’s household budgets.

In May 2021, a family of four would have spent $1,168 a month for groceries. That’s according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture based on a family of two adults under age 50 and two female children ages 9-11 for a moderate-cost food plan.

That same family last May would have spent just shy of $1,300, an increase of some $130.

Add on top of that the soaring prices of gasoline (up more than $1.77 per gallon over this same time last year, according to AAA Virginia), clothing (up 5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics), new and used cars, you name it, and it’s clear that no one is escaping the pain of today’s inflation.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank sits right on the front line of families’ struggles with rising prices.

Its Summer Food Service Program,”Dan Maher, president and CEO of the Food Bank, told The Free Lance–Star recently, is poised to potentially deliver “more than 60,000 meals during 10 weeks—almost twice as many as the 32,000 meals given out last summer.”

That’s a staggering growth in demand.

We are truly thankful for the great work the food bank is doing, and encourage everyone to help them out through contributions of money or time.

However, we can also help by paying more attention to our neighbors.

During the 1930s, people frequently came together to share meals. It was during this period that church social dinners and community potlucks became popular. So, too, community canning centers.

Everyone was struggling to provide food then. By sharing what you had with what others had, it was possible for groups of people to feed one another without overtaxing any one family.

It’s a common-sense approach that has lots of benefits. Obviously, it can help those who may be facing food scarcity.

Gathering together does more than ensure that everyone eats, however. It also builds social cohesion.

When you share a table with someone, you get to know them as an individual.

Alice Julier’s book “Eating Together,” as described in a 2014 piece in The Atlantic, argues that breaking bread with neighbors and strangers forces us to face our own misconceptions of others, and helps us see “those of different races, genders, and socioeconomic backgrounds as more equal than they would in other social scenarios.”

There’s no denying the pain that many of us are facing.

But by reaching out and sharing with others, we, too, may look back on this difficult period as a time of great joy. A time we finally broke the social barriers that have for too long been feeding the nation’s growing polarization.

All because we took the time to care for our neighbor with a simple meal.

A lesson from the Great Depression that is, sadly, again necessary.