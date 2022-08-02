Editorial: California dreams found in Fredericksburg

Dreams are dying hard these days in the Golden State. And it behooves those of us in the Old Dominion—and especially in the Fredericksburg region—to pay attention.

For two years now, more Californians have left the state than moved in. The reasons aren’t all that surprising to anyone who’s spent considerable time in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The biggest issue is housing. University of Southern California economics professor Matthew Kahn tells the L.A. Times, “we’re not building enough housing in desirable downtown areas,” which in turn “prices out middle-class people to the suburbs,” which are increasingly overpriced themselves.

Add in the work-from-home revolution that COVID has made possible, and it’s easy to see why educated, higher-income people choose to move to more-affordable urban areas.

Housing isn’t the only issue, however. Kahn goes on to cite concerns about “urban crime, a growing unhoused population, public school quality, and overall quality of life.”

The L.A. Times names Virginia as one of the states Californians are moving to. That’s a testament to the attractiveness of our commonwealth. But our home isn’t immune to the problems plaguing our West Coast counterpart. And some of the very same factors that are driving people out of California are driving others from Virginia.

Dwayne Yancey of Cardinal News has long followed migration patterns around Virginia, and he recently reported that Northern Virginia over the past year has shed residents at a rate that is eye-catching. In fact, “the three biggest population losers are in Northern Virginia” (Fairfax County, Arlington County, and Alexandria).

That wouldn’t be so worrying if it were a one-year blip. But Yancey sees evidence that it’s more than that. “Fairfax County has been routinely seeing a net out-migration every year starting in 2011. That’s definitely a trend, one that a declining birth rate can no longer cover up.”

Just as in California, housing is driving much of this migration. Hamilton Lombard, a demographer at the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, recently told Politifact that the movement away from Northern Virginia is being fueled by young professionals who have been priced out of the housing market.

And that brings us to the Fredericksburg region.

The city of Fredericksburg, as well as the counties of King George, Orange, Spotsylvania, and Stafford, have all realized growth over the past year. The latter two counties, of course, have been some of the fastest-growing in Virginia now for a couple decades.

As we continue to live in a place that people look to move, it’s important that we prepare for the pressures that come with growth.

Take housing. Though still relatively affordable, housing is becoming a serious problem in our region. We need more of it, and more affordable options, to ensure we don’t see the pricing spikes that have driven people from California.

Another area of concern is our schools. Stafford and Spotsylvania have enjoyed decent reputations for public education. But the troubles currently roiling Spotsylvania County Public Schools today are threatening that reputation. And the factors that are fueling the problems in Spotsylvania are finding their way into Orange and Stafford. Failure to put our schools on a good track can deter young professional families from coming; or, drive them away once they’re here.

Because younger professionals are increasingly working from home, we also need to prioritize our investment in broadband. Gov. Glenn Youngkin, building off the momentum begun by former Gov. Ralph Northam, understands this need and has stressed closing the digital divide. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger has strengthened his hand by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars to Virginia that the General Assembly is distributing to build out broadband across the commonwealth.

There are also efforts underway to potentially develop “secure coworking spaces” in our region. These facilities, which require a government sponsor such as the Department of Defense to build, would allow government workers and contractors to work locally instead of traveling north.

Californians are beginning to discover what Northern Virginians have known for two decades. Ours is a great region in which to live and work, which is why both are making their way here. It’s a boon to our economy, our culture, and diversity.

Let’s continue to welcome them. But let’s do better than the places these people are leaving behind by holding on to the one thing that makes the Fredericksburg region special—our quality of life.

Neglect it, and like the California dream, it too will be gone.