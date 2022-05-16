Editorial: Can 7th District race reboot civility?

ON SATURDAY, Rep. Abigail Spanberger, who represents Virginia’s 7th District, opened her new campaign headquarters in downtown Fredericksburg. With her arrival, the call to “start your engines” has been made on what quite possibly will be one of the most-watched congressional races in the United States.

One reason for this is that the newly redrawn 7th District forces incumbent Spanberger to compete outside of the region west of Richmond that catapulted her to the U.S. Congress. The Republican nominee will be determined in a primary election to be held on June 21. Regardless of who represents the Republicans, the race will be close. The respected Cook Political Report rates the contest a “Toss-up.”

A second reason is that national predictions Democrats could lose the House and fall into the minority in the Senate this November mean President Joe Biden’s ability to accomplish anything his final two years in office will be in jeopardy.

On election night, the national networks will be watching closely. A win for Spanberger may suggest that Democrats’ losses will be limited. A loss, and the party could be in for a long, long night.

Locally, we will be watching more than the national battle for control of the U.S. House. Throughout the campaign, we will be watching to see if this race can set a new tone for political discourse.

Complaints about incivility in American politics are hardly new.

The race between John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson for president in 1828, for example, is often referred to as the “dirtiest presidential campaign in U.S. history.” In 1964, the battle between Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater became so testy that Johnson went “nuclear” on Goldwater with the now infamous Daisy Girl ad. A small girl pulling daisy petals in a field stops in time to see an atomic bomb explode.

However, in recent years, the level of animosity has reached dangerous levels as social media has oversimplified enormously complicated issues and turned neighbor against neighbor in largely fact-less debates. We demonize opponents and brand one another “un-American,” as opposed to seeing our competitors as serious rivals with a different take on problem-solving.

This toxicity has reached unsustainable levels.

Speaking with The Free Lance–Star on Saturday, Spanberger concedes that it’s become hard for people to maintain civility, especially when dealing with emotional issues.

Still, she says of civility, “I don’t see any other path forward.”

Learning to disagree respectfully, after all, is central to the democratic process.

It’s also important to developing policies that actually have a chance to address the emotional issues that are tearing at the fabric of the nation—abortion, gun control and violence (just this weekend we witnessed two more senseless attacks; one on a grocery story in Buffalo, another at a church in Los Angeles), immigration, and the like.

Spanberger notes that while working at the Central Intelligence Agency, “we were supposed to disagree with each other.” Having colleagues try to pick apart the tactics and plans the agency would use when sending an operative into a dangerous situation was important to the mission’s success, she explains.

Better to find problems with the plans in a meeting room in Washington, than overseas in some of the world’s most violent regions.

To date, Spanberger has shown an ability to nurture civility both on the campaign trail, and in her dealings in Washington, where she has scored bipartisan legislative deals and been a member of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus. Further, the Lugar Center–McCourt School of Bipartisan Index ranks Spanberger as the No. 5 most-bipartisan member of Congress out of all 435 representatives.

Civility issues have drawn our attention locally this year, especially on the Spotsylvania County School Board. It is our hope that this race between Spanberger and the eventual Republican nominee will set a model for all of us how a debate of ideas should play out.

Yes, the race will be hard-fought. Yes, opponents will disagree sharply. There is much on the line.

All the more reason that civility must define the contest. Insults and taunts, after all, will not solve the problems we face. Smart people of good will committed to doing the hard work of finding workable solutions, will.

As in years past, The Free Lance–Star will not be endorsing either candidate.

We will, however, be commenting on the proposed policies that affect our readership area, and how civilly each of the candidates handles themselves in this race.

We’re just waiting for the green flag to drop.