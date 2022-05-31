Editorial: Can Stafford find its heart 'downtown'?

In 1964, Petula Clark caught the attractive power of city life in her song “Downtown.”

“When you’re alone and life is making you lonely, you can always go, downtown,” she sang.

Cities have had their ups and downs in the almost 60 years since that song was released, but the excitement they generate has never really waned.

Stafford County, a place too many people in our region know only as a strip of Interstate 95 they pass through driving to and from Washington, D.C., every day, has never really had a hub—a “city” if you will—that excites people.

That’s unfortunate, because Stafford is a wildly diverse area that could really benefit from a robust urban center.

To understand how diverse the county is, one needs to take a broader view. And the best place to do that is in the center of the conference room at the Stafford County Economic Development & Tourism office.

Lining the walls of the long table in that room are aerial shots of the county’s seven major regions: 610 Stafford North, Quantico, Stafford Courthouse, Airport Area, the Southern Gateway, Falmouth, and Ferry Farm.

Each of these regions has its own character. And it’s this diversity that is one of the county’s greatest strengths. From military to corporate centers and data centers and warehousing, Stafford is continuing to grow as a business hub on the I–95 North–South corridor.

A lengthened runway at the airport, which will allow executive jets flying in from the West Coast to carry heavier loads, will only strengthen the region’s hand as a business leader.

Now, the county is taking bold steps to create that city center. It goes by the name Downtown Stafford, and the Stafford Board of Supervisors finally approved it last July.

The first piece of this downtown area, Fountain Park, is being developed. It will include a small neighborhood and become a part of what will eventually grow into Downtown Stafford.

“This area,” says John Holden, director of the county’s Economic Development and Tourism department, “will socially and culturally be where North Stafford and South Stafford meet.”

The focus is on creating a space that is denser, with a more-urban environment consisting of multiuse facilities.

It’s not going to be an overnight fix. “This is a generational project,” Holden says. “It will take decades to develop [Downtown Stafford] as a region.”

But as it grows, and as the vitality that multiple restaurants, niche shopping, and the draw of an engaging nightlife takes hold, there’s a very good chance that Stafford will finally find what it’s been searching for all these years.

A place where people in the area can go to “forget all their troubles, forget all their cares.”

Let’s go, Downtown Stafford.