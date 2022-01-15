EDITORIAL: Carrying Martin Luther King's fight forward

“A lot of people forget,” says the Rev. Aaron L. Dobynes Sr., pastor of historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, “that Dr. King had become a pariah because of his stance on the Vietnam War. Many in the civil rights movement had left him over that stance. It was only after his death that he was elevated.”

In the same way, many of us have forgotten what a struggle it was to create MLK Day. The first bill to establish a national holiday in his honor was put forward, and failed, in 1971. It was only in 1983 that President Reagan signed the holiday into federal law, and the country didn’t celebrate it until 1986.

Even then, however, not all states were on board. Arizona didn’t recognize the holiday until 1993, and not because the state had a moral awakening. Rather, the change happened in part because the NFL refused to grant the city of Phoenix the Super Bowl until the state recognized the day.

Our myopia about such realities makes it hard for us today to understand that the forces which shaped the battles King took on have not been slayed. Because we fail to see this, we get lured into complacency.