EDITORIAL: Carrying Martin Luther King's fight forward

National holidays celebrating great people can be a two-edged sword.
On one side, it is right and proper that these individuals are emblazoned in our national consciousness. They serve as the markers for how we understand our past, and what we want the trajectory of our future to be.
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who we recognize Monday, was such a leader. His life is a reminder of the horrendous wrongs perpetuated on Blacks via segregation and slavery. He was also a model for what it means to speak truth to power, insisting that the words “We the People” must include all the people.
Chris Williams, the assistant director of the James Farmer Multicultural Center at UMW, sees where the Fredericksburg region is taking positive steps in this direction.
He is among a vanguard of leaders working, he says, to ensure that the “uncovered Black history of this area gets told in a very meaningful, introspective, respectful way.” Central to this effort is a new Civil Rights Trail that Williams hopes will open this year. It’s a sign, he says, that “shows we’re heading in the right direction.”
On the other hand, we should be mindful of the distortions that result from idolizing King. It is easy to point to this national day of remembrance and wrongly believe that the causes he fought and gave his life for were destined to succeed. Nothing, however, is pre-ordained.
“A lot of people forget,” says the Rev. Aaron L. Dobynes Sr., pastor of historic Shiloh Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, “that Dr. King had become a pariah because of his stance on the Vietnam War. Many in the civil rights movement had left him over that stance. It was only after his death that he was elevated.”
In the same way, many of us have forgotten what a struggle it was to create MLK Day. The first bill to establish a national holiday in his honor was put forward, and failed, in 1971. It was only in 1983 that President Reagan signed the holiday into federal law, and the country didn’t celebrate it until 1986.
Even then, however, not all states were on board. Arizona didn’t recognize the holiday until 1993, and not because the state had a moral awakening. Rather, the change happened in part because the NFL refused to grant the city of Phoenix the Super Bowl until the state recognized the day.
Our myopia about such realities makes it hard for us today to understand that the forces which shaped the battles King took on have not been slayed. Because we fail to see this, we get lured into complacency.
“Why is the emphasis not where it used to be?” asks Charlyne Jackson-Fields, president of the Fredericksburg NAACP, “I don’t really know. Perhaps people have gotten too comfortable.”
This complacency is playing out around an issue affecting the majority Black community of Mayfield, where the city, community, and leaders like Jackson-Fields have been petitioning CSX to stop leaving tanker cars behind the neighborhood, some within as close as 130 feet of homes.
CSX insists it is doing nothing illegal. Their actions may be legal, Jackson-Fields says, “but that doesn’t make it right.”
“One builds value and wealth through homes,” she continued, “and this situation is undermining this. This is what we have a major issue and concern with.”
Challenging what is legal, but not morally right, is a centerpiece of King’s legacy, and the clarion theme at the heart of “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” which King published in 1963. Quoting St. Augustine, the great fourth and fifth century Christian thinker, King wrote that, “An unjust law is no law at all.”
He went on to find the real obstacle to progress not in the Ku Klux Klan or other extremist groups, but in moderate individuals who are “more devoted to order than to justice.”
Affordable housing is another area where Williams believes we need to focus our attention. “For the working class, and the working poor,” he says, “housing is always going to be an issue that is front and center.”
Even in the midst of all the improvements we’ve seen since King’s death, community leaders such as Dobynes, Williams, and Jackson-Fields serve to remind us that it’s OK to stand in the shadow of King’s legacy for a while and admire, but there’s still much that remains to done.
And making things right is, ultimately, what the King holiday is about.