Editorial: Catlett's crew charts a good course

Fredericksburg City Public Schools have rightly been criticized for students’ poor achievement in recent years. That attack intensified as the city first explored, then entered into an agreement for the purpose of, building a new school.

FCPS leadership pushed for this school, arguing that the new building will help elevate student achievement by lowering overcrowding. That’s all to the good, but achievement issues are about much more than overcrowding.

Were a new school all FCPS were depending on to raise falling test scores, we would be concerned about the people at the helm—and the amount of money being spent.

Fortunately, that’s not the case.

Successful school turnarounds require inspiring, talented leaders.

The relatively new leadership team of Superintendent Dr. Marceline (Marci) Catlett, Deputy Superintendent Matthew Eberhardt, and Chief Academic Officer Lori Bridi is such a group.

Catlett’s crew has embarked on a significant change in culture that goes far beyond a new building and holds promise for success over the long haul.

The leaders are sharply focused on three goals, one of which—overcrowding—they’re on the verge of achieving with the council’s recent vote.

The other two—closing the achievement gap by focusing on subgroup performance, and the placement and monitoring of faculty and staff—are important first steps in dealing with FCPS’ distinctive challenges. Among the most significant:

The population of English-language learners is large—21% of FCPS’ 3,685 students

A disproportionately high percentage of economically disadvantaged students—46% of the school population.

Accreditation woes—Hugh Mercer Elementary/Lafayette Upper Elementary, Walker–Grant Middle, and James Monroe have not been fully accredited since the 2016–17 academic year.

Poor graduation rate—Public School Review reports a rate of 76%, which is well below the state average of 87%.

When Catlett took the superintendent’s job in November 2019, she could not have foreseen the two-year disruption that COVID would bring four months into her tenure. Catlett’s crew made the best of a bad situation.

In addition to navigating the transition to at-home learning, they used that time to begin putting FCPS on a new course.

They’ve adopted an approach that emphasizes deep study, strategic planning, and bold actions.

A look at how they are attacking the accreditation woes offers a glimpse into their work.

Catlett’s crew began by analyzing why FCPS schools lost full accreditation following the 2016–17 school year. Though a multivariate problem, the lynch pin was FCPS’ adoption of the International Baccalaureate program in 2017 at the high school level, and in 2019 at the elementary levels.

A nationally acclaimed program of academic excellence, IB never really fit in Fredericksburg. Part of the struggle was training teachers to run a highly specialized program, while also aligning IB standards to state standards.

“That decision [to introduce IB at the primary level] cost us,” Catlett said, frankly. “We made accreditation, but it definitely cost us.” Teachers were disgruntled and left. The basic skills that many students lacked were not being addressed.

Now, the district is ending IB at the elementary and middle school levels and implementing new English and math curricula in all grades. It’s also reaching out for help, joining the Virginia is for Learners Innovation Network, which offers individualized coaching and strategies to leaders working to improve student achievement, and investing in online instructional support for at-home practice.

Catlett’s crew is also tackling teacher performance. “Staff at every level need to be held accountable,” Catlett says. So last year, “for the first time in a long time, [we evaluated] 100 percent” of our teachers.

The change has not been easy for some staff, the leadership team admits. “Now,” however, Bridi says, we’re using those reviews as a guide, “helping people focus on getting realigned with their strengths.”

Catlett describes the change the system is going through as moving “from an adult-centered environment, to a student-centered environment.”

It’s a wise, first course correction.

There are no easy fixes for a failing school system, and people shouldn’t expect overnight miracles here.

North Carolina is 26 years into its charter school experiment. While modest gains in a limited number of subgroups are evident, traditional public schools still educate over 92% of students and have test scores that are essentially no better, or worse, than charter schools’.

The Los Angeles public school system has enjoyed improved test scores lately, but as Jay Mathews of the Washington Post notes, “Like all such gains, the results in Los Angeles over the last two decades have to be qualified.” Without doubt, however, the strong leadership Superintendent Roy Romer was critical.

FCPS has a long, messy voyage ahead. To be successful, it, like L.A., needs a steady leader at the helm.

Catlett’s crew looks ready to guide FCPS on the journey ahead.