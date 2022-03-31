Editorial: Child abuse is no April Fool's joke

For most of us, April 1 is a day of frivolity and good-natured fun. For 24 hours, we get to let our guards down, take off the figurative masks we wear as we go through day-to-day life, and give ourselves permission to have a little fun with those closest to us.

For children in abusive relationships, however, there are no days to let down their masks and drop their guards. Recognizing this fact makes April 1 the perfect day to kick-off Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The national tally of affected children is stomach-churning.

Each year, more than 800,000 are confirmed as victims of abuse or neglect in the United States. Children age 6 and under are most vulnerable, according to Children’s Advocacy Center of Virginia.

Relegating child abuse to raw numbers, however, hides the true horrors of what abuse does in the present, and what it does to victims as they age.

According to the CACV, neglect is the most common form of abuse. Thursday’s paper, as too many editions do, reported such a case.

A group home caregiver was arrested in Stafford when a police officer came to Restorative Youth Services, a facility for at-risk youth ages 9 to 18, on an unrelated matter and found the caregiver apparently under the influence and with what appeared to be an illegal substance in his possession.

Cases like this are hardly an anomaly. In 2020, the Virginia Department of Social Services reported 3,789 “founded” cases of abuse. Almost 58% of these were for neglect.

More than 35% percent of these cases were for physical or sexual abuse.

Again, the stories are heart-breaking, not least because children are often abused by the hands of those entrusted to protect them.

In November 2021, for example, Benjamin Nagle, who was director of the Rappahannock Office on Youth, was found guilty of multiple charges, including: two counts of forcible sodomy of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and seven counts of producing child pornography.

One of the most egregious examples of child abuse, of course, involves the Catholic Church.

That priests were abusing children was bad enough. That church leadership covered up and protected many of the offending priests is even more difficult to comprehend.

One study estimates as many as 4% of all priests in the United States engaged in child abuse.

This April, visitors to Fredericksburg will notice blue and silver pinwheel gardens around town. According to a press release issued by Sonja Cantu, public information officer for the Fredericksburg city manager’s office, the pinwheels are “a reminder of the happy childhoods and bright futures that all children deserve.”

The pinwheels should also remind us that recognizing child abuse and reporting it to the proper authorities is everyone’s responsibility.

Currently, according the Virginia Department of Social Services, educators report 20.6% of all suspected cases, and law enforcement report 18.6%.

Relatives, parents, and anonymous tipsters, however, account for about a quarter of all tips. So we each have an important role to play.

A flier put out by Fredericksburg Social Services and others provides guidelines for how we can all help overburdened parents struggling with the pressures of raising children.

It also offers advice on learning to spot the signs of child abuse.

Show your support for Child Abuse Prevention Month by wearing blue on April 1. And on April 14, join fans for a Nats game and get your own blue-and-silver pinwheel to plant.

Fredericksburg is a great community, made greater when we look out for and protect each other.