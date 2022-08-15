Editorial: CHIP report shows power of cooperation

THE ENCOURAGING NEWS about the Community Health Assessment/Community Health Improvement Plan we reported on Sunday rests in both the specificity of goals built into the report, and the accountability for ensuring that those goals are reached.

The compelling subplot is the truly collaborative approach being brought to bear to solve our most challenging problems.

The people who came together to produce the CHIP report made clear that mental health is the No. 1 issue facing residents of Planning District 16, which includes King George, Caroline, Spotsylvania, and Stafford counties, as well as the city of Fredericksburg.

We are hardly alone, as mental health issues have been a topic of growing concern nationally since the pandemic began. While a definitive analysis of the pandemic’s impact on people’s mental health is likely several years in the future—a recent study by the Brookings Institute cites lagging indicators and conflicting data sets as the reason we “still do not fully understand how the [COVID] shock has affected society’s well-being and mental health”—there is little debate the pandemic accelerated an already challenging problem: providing mental health care to those who need it.

Barb Barlow, executive director of Mental Health America Fredericksburg, tells The Free Lance–Star that the region has long had a shortage of mental health providers. It was that shortage that led MHAF to launch a helpline 12 years ago to connect those seeking care with providers who had the space to take them.

This provider shortage was created by two factors whose severity have only intensified in the years since. The first is the rapid rate of growth that continues to put a significant strain on the list of available providers in the area. Second, there aren’t enough people in the pipeline to earn the necessary certifications to take the place of those who retire, or to fill the open slots that exist.

The pandemic served as an accelerant for these issues.

“We are social beings,” Barlow said, “and we need a certain amount of interaction to stay healthy.”

That interaction was all but impossible for some to come by during COVID. For many people with significant mental health issues (suicidal ideation, severe depression, self-harming, for example), the networks of friends and helpers people leaned on to help them stay healthy prior to the pandemic simply vanished when COVID hit.

So shouldn’t surprise that suicides and the number of people struggling with severe depression are up.

Social media interactions were supposed to help, but studies have shown, Barlow says, this mode of connecting “isn’t of the same quality as face-to-face interactions.”

To get a sense for how bad the problem has become, consider this. In 2021, MHAF’s helpline received 1,200 unique calls. In the coming year, Barlow expects that number to rise to between 3,000 and 5,000 calls.

Many of those callers will face long wait times before they can be seen by a provider. “About 50% [of the providers we track] are not taking new clients for some of the services they provide,” Barlow says.

To help those in need, MHAF will increase its number of follow-up calls to those people who turned to the help line for assistance, until they can get in with a provider. That extra help could potentially push MHAF’s call volume in the coming year to 10,000.

Helping MHAF ramp up to handle that call volume is one example of how this CHIP report matters. It addresses MHAF’s problem in particular. Here’s how.

Germanna Community College offers a paraprofessional counseling career studies certificate program that requires students to complete direct and indirect service hours as a part of the program. MHAF will offer GCC students in the program up to 240 volunteer hours for working on the helpline. In return, GCC will apply those hours toward the students’ program of study.

More than helping each other, this partnership will potentially also help address the issue of too-few mental health workers in our area, as many of these students will hopefully stay in the region after graduation.

The CHIP report is a testament to the power that working together—government, the private sector, education, and the nonprofit sphere—can affect.

We applaud those who led in the creation of the CHIP report, and hope more people will learn from this collaborative approach to addressing the big issues before us.