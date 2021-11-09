EDITORIAL: COVID vaccine for kids is another step toward normalcy

CHILDREN have been mostly spared from the pandemic’s ravages, but they’re not immune. Pediatric intensive care units filled up this summer with delta variant cases, and across the country, nearly 800 children have died from COVID-19. That’s a minuscule percentage of the total underage population, but every death is a tragedy for a family.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved a smaller dose of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, essentially covering the remainder of the school-age population that was still waiting on access to the shots. We expect that millions of families and teachers are sighing with relief after almost two tumultuous years of remote learning, special campus protocols and, in some cases, social exile.

The CDC approval means that the series of two shots, at lower doses, are available. The question now is whether enough parents will get their kids vaccinated and move their communities closer to herd immunity.

We urge them to do so. While we understand parents’ instinct to be extra cautious when making decisions about their children’s health care, the science overwhelmingly shows that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at protecting kids. And as advertising around town from Children’s Medical Center reminds us, the vaccine technology is older than the kids who will receive it.