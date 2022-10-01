Editorial: Data is no guide to understanding

From Richmond to Spotsylvania to Fredericksburg, the relentless cry of the governor’s administration, and a vocal group of parents and citizens, has been that public education is failing. And all point to the same point of proof: data.

Data at its best, however, can only imperfectly measure academic achievement. Schoolchildren are not components in some engineering project that must be reproduced en masse to the same standard. Rather, they are human beings from a broad array of social, economic, political, cultural, and family backgrounds who need both hard and soft skills to thrive as adults in a world where the ability to continue learning is more important than rote mastery of material that tests may capture.

Moreover, the ways that student data is gathered has come under intense scrutiny. Standardized tests have well-documented flaws, both in structure and in comprehensiveness, that make them particularly unsuitable for measuring achievement. This is one reason that the SAT, a standardized test that has been revised repeatedly over the years, has fallen out of favor with college admissions boards. High school grade-point averages are proven to be better predictors of college success than the SAT.

Data isn’t useless. It can reveal trends. But data tells us next to nothing about why the trends are happening. And it provides little insight into how to make things better.

These realities notwithstanding, the power that data holds over the public imagination is indisputable. Is there a way that we can better understand its problems?

We weighed this as we reviewed the recent findings from a study conducted by the highly respected Public Religion Research Institute about the role of race and racism in the public square.

The study—Creating More Inclusive Public Spaces: Structural Racism, Confederate Memorials, and Building for the Future—demands careful reading, which we encourage people to do, as we will only cover snippets of its findings.

For the purposes of this editorial, therefore, we want to call attention to the fact that the study finds Americans as a whole offer broad support for:

1. Telling “the truth about the history of slavery, violence, and discrimination against racial minorities in your community”

2. Promoting “racial healing by creating more inclusive public spaces in your community”

3. Reconfiguring or reimagining “public spaces so they better represent everyone”

4. Repairing “the damage done by past violence or discrimination against racial minorities”

However, when one looks at subgroups, white evangelicals and Republicans—who score much higher on PRRI’s “structural racism index” than other subgroups—tend to support No. 1, but are much less likely to support points 2 through 4.

Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post explains this is because those who align with the MAGA movement “often deny the legacy of racism and paint whites as victims.”

PRRI founder Robert P. Jones responds: “While this result may seem surprising or even shocking to many white Christians, it is because we do not know our own history. If we take a clear-eyed look at our history, we see a widespread, centuries-long Christian defense of white supremacy.” He continues: “it’s hardly a surprise that a denial of systemic racism is a defining feature of white evangelicalism today.”

We always bristle a bit when we read such findings.

As a general trend, there is much to suggest that there is truth in these findings.

But it is decidedly wrong to assume that every white evangelical or MAGA Republican you meet is de facto a white supremacist.

People may vote for MAGA-type Republicans for any number of reasons. Perhaps they find the alternative candidate less appealing. Perhaps they despise the MAGA candidate, but are willing to live with the bad in order to get some policy outcome they desire. Perhaps they’re just worried about the high cost of feeding their families. Finally, it’s entirely likely that many of these voters—like many other voters—don’t think all that deeply about the philosophical framework they’re supporting.

Will branding them with labels because of a data set improve the situation? Certainly not.

Now, data in schools is based on tests, not public surveys. But in the same way that surveys don’t define the individual, pointing to a few average numbers from standardized tests doesn’t define the individual students therein.

It’s time that the administration, parents, and citizens quit pointing to data points and screaming “failure.”

Our children and schools aren’t failing. They need to be heard and supported, not branded and chastised.