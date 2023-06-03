The old saw about politics making strange bedfellows has rarely been more true than it is right now.

Throw open the boudoir door, and the unlikely duo of Bobby Scott and Bob Good peek out from beneath the covers. Presumably, there’s a bundling board between them.

While nearly three-quarters of House of Representatives members who voted on Wednesday night said “aye” to raising the debt ceiling and avoiding a worldwide financial catastrophe, folks on the far ends of the political spectrum dug in their heels. Seldom was the schism between “yea” and “nay” more pronounced than in the Old Dominion.

Virginia Republicans Good, R–5th; Ben Cline, R–6th; and Morgan Griffith, R–9; joined Democrats Scott, D–3rd, and Gerry Connolly, D–11th, on the wrong end of a 314–117 vote. In the middle, voting yes, were Republicans Rob Wittman, R–1st, and Jen Kiggans, R–2nd, and Democrats Jennifer McClellan, Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer and Jennifer Wexton, of the 4th, 7th, 8th and 10th districts, respectively.

If the fringes of both parties are as upset about upping the debt ceiling as they claim to be, raising it proves that somebody must be doing something right in Washington. Sensible people on both sides of the aisle have found something on which they can agree. As is the case when the art of politics actually works, nobody got everything they wanted, but the two sides were able to overlook their differences and, for once, do what is best for the country, party affiliation be damned. (The Senate followed suit on Thursday night, sending the issue to President Joe Biden for approval.)

The yes voters on both sides claimed victory. Wittman hailed “the most consequential spending bill in over a decade.” McClellan said the legislation “averts a catastrophic default that would have triggered a recession.” Each side got to do a victory lap.

There is pain in compromise. Many Virginians are furious that the hotly-contested Mountain Valley Pipeline was a winner in the legislative horse-trading. Student debt is a sore subject to many.

That, though, is politics. Is it better to have a representative democracy, where hundreds of Americans hash out a deal that makes sense for the nation as a whole, or to have a strongman who arbitrarily decrees what he thinks is best?

We have survived for almost 250 years by putting our trust in elected officials. Our electees are not perfect, but the alternative is considerably less appealing.

Kudos to Representatives Wittman, Spanberger, Kiggans, McClellan, Beyer and Wexton. Loud voices from the fringes dominated the news reports leading up to the House vote, but in the end, it was the sensible, responsible middle that preserved sanity.

Now the other five House members from Virginia can drag themselves out of that extremely uncomfortable bed and go back to throwing brickbats each other.