Editorial: Dodging media, debates undercuts democracy

There’s a noticeable trend among Republican candidates to ignore, or actively shun, legacy media outlets and dodge debates.

National Public Radio, the Guardian, and New York magazine are just some of the outlets that have recently reported lengthy pieces about this.

Scott Jennings, a Republican analyst and CNN commentator, described for NPR the reason many Republicans dodge legacy media: “The possibility that you might end up saying something that winds up in $10 million worth of ads from the other side—you know, it’s like the benefit of doing the interview does not outweigh the risk.”

Here in Virginia, however, it was a Democrat—not a Republican—who most recently paid the price for debating. Terry McAuliffe’s gaffe at his debate with Glenn Youngkin ranks right up there for unforced errors with George W. Bush checking his watch during his 1992 debate with Bill Clinton, and Michael Dukakis’ response to Bernard Shaw’s opening question in the 1988 presidential debate.

The point being, on any campaign, talking with media and debating is fraught with peril. The news side of our industry is in the business of reporting events accurately, not running PR for campaigns.

Candidates naturally want to suppress unflattering statements and votes. Media works to expose the good and the bad.

Which brings us to Yesli Vega’s unusual tweet on Friday, Sept. 23, about the debate she refused to participate in at the University of Mary Washington.

On Sept. 23, Spanberger took to Twitter to express her disappointment that Vega would not debate her in Fredericksburg. Vega responded on her Twitter account this way: “See you on the 12th at PWC100/League of Women Voters Debate ….oh wait, you won’t do that one because it’s televised, not just a college of your base.”

The PWC100 debate, however, was being actively negotiated at the time Vega sent that tweet. The initial proposed date of Oct. 12 did not work for Spanberger’s campaign. On Saturday, Sept. 24, Spanberger’s camp informed the PWC100 and the League of Women Voters that the Oct. 21 date proposed by Vega would work.

Why, in the midst of honest ongoing negotiations about making the Oct. 21 debate work, would Vega blatantly mislead her followers with the accusation that Spanberger was dodging her?

We don’t have a definitive answer, but we do have a guess. Vega is following the anti-legacy-media playbook.

Debate negotiations are difficult because both parties want every advantage when the lights go on. That’s understandable. Spanberger is naturally careful about debating at an event when right-leaning media control the delivery—conservative Sinclair Media-owned ABC7 looks to be the broadcaster for the PWC100 debate. Similarly, Vega is naturally concerned about debating in environments where moderate and more-progressive organizations are involved.

Sponsors for the UMW debate, according to UMW Professor Stephen Farnsworth, would have been UMW Student Government, the area Chamber of Commerce, The Free Lance–Star, the area League of Women Voters, and Virginia Public Media. Some of these may be less conservative than Vega would like, but none could be branded as blatantly anti-Republican.

Spanberger, by accepting the PWC100 debate, demonstrates a willingness to enter an environment that may be considered by some in her camp as less favorable to her side. Vega should be willing to do the same.

Vega coming to UMW would hardly have been taking a chance. These debates have a well-earned reputation for fairness.

“For many years,” Farnsworth told The Free Lance–Star, “[Republican] Congressman Rob Wittman recognized the importance of debating his opponents in Fredericksburg, a key area population center. I worry, though, that there is an increasing willingness on the part of some candidates to forgo these important community events.”

The good news is, there will be a debate. It’s unfortunate, however, that Vega refuses to come to Fredericksburg, which sits at the heart of the new 7th District.

We have no doubt that the PWC100 debate will put hard questions to both candidates, as they should. We also are sure a debate at UMW would have done the same. It also would have forced both candidates to address problems that are distinctive to our area, which is quite different in many ways from Prince William.

Vega’s disparaging remarks about the UMW debate are not becoming a potential member of Congress. Neither is her denying local residents a chance to put their concerns before her.

Perhaps this strategy will work for her on Election Day. But democracy suffers.

Again, Jennings: “I’m a Republican communications guy and engage with the traditional media. ... We have to have a trusted press. … It’s necessary to democracy.”