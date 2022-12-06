Editorial: Does antisemitism report reflect a smarter Youngkin?

The state’s new Combating Antisemitism Report has much to commend.

Among the many helpful recommendations it puts forth are expanding the teaching of the Holocaust in K–12 education, ensuring that Jews are protected by existing antisemitism laws, and coordinating interfaith dialogue. That’s just three of 21 recommendations.

The report also correctly recognizes that antisemitism is mainstream in the U.S. “[A]ntisemitism,” the report notes in its Foreword, “is increasingly present among visible, elite sectors of American society, and in America’s colleges and universities.”

To be sure, the report has also raised some flags. Our colleagues at the (Charlottesville) Daily Progress note, for example, that it’s “no small irony that a report on anti-Semitism in Virginia ordered by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin after his 2021 election shows a correlation between a national increase in attacks on Jews and their property beginning in 2016. That’s the year another Republican, Donald John Trump, was elected President of the United States.”

While antisemitism is a nationwide issue, it burns hot among white nationalists and some conservative groups. As Michael Hiltzik wrote earlier this year in the Los Angeles Times, “Experienced political observers are struck by the degree to which overt racism and antisemitism has moved into the mainstream Republican and conservative discourse.”

Some will undoubtedly claim this new report doesn’t hit the conservatives hard enough for their role in the spike of antisemitism.

That criticism isn’t without merit, but doesn’t undermine the report’s quality and potential to call out and reduce antisemitism here in the commonwealth.

Moreover, the report, coming from a conservative Republican governor, should help the party be more vocal in its opposition to the unacceptable. That’s something Republicans at the national level are still struggling to do, evident when some failed to condemn Trump’s recent dinner with an outspoken anti-Semite.

So applause all around for a job well done. Which raises another question for us. Does this report reflect the governor’s changing ideas on leadership?

The commission that put this report together is the outcome of Youngkin’s Executive Order 8, issued Jan. 15, his first day in office. It is everything that Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 — “Ending the Use of Inherently Divisive Concepts, Including Critical Race Theory, and Restoring Excellence in K-12 Public Education in the Commonwealth,” issued the same day — is not.

The antisemitism report pulled together experts from a number of fields, thoughtfully collected the necessary information, and put forward reasonable recommendations that are worthy of debate.

Executive Order 1 was little more than a list of white grievances against a concept (racism) and academic theory (critical race theory) that the governor neither understood nor cared to understand in any depth.

The antisemitism report took 11 months to reach its conclusions.

Executive Order 1 was signed seconds after someone pulled the wax cover off the tip of Youngkin’s ballpoint pen.

Other actions the governor has taken have shown the same lack of thoughtfulness as Executive Order 1. His knee-jerk reaction to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, for example. His naïve approach to “parents’ rights,” that seems to apply only of those parents who share Youngkin’s evangelical worldview.

And then there was the debacle over the new history and social studies curriculum the governor tried to ram through the state Board of Education. A document “vetted” by nine conservative education advocacy groups that was so poorly put together, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow was forced to publicly apologize.

Does this report suggest that Youngkin is beginning to grasp the importance of coalition-building in government? Is he coming to understand that he’s one power in a system of government checked by the courts and the General Assembly, not a corporate CEO?

The cynic might say this report was handled professionally because Youngkin wants to curry favor with a broader base of potential supporters as he ramps up his run for the White House.

That may well be true.

But it doesn’t negate the report’s quality. If Youngkin’s desire to be president results in his taking more care to do his job as governor, so as to avoid embarrassing mistakes that could hurt him in 2024, we consider that a win-win.

Government, after all, is about consensus-building. And Youngkin has largely failed to do that in his 11 months in office.

We hope this report is the start of a new trend that leads to a more-effective administration that listens to all Virginians.

It’s a significant improvement over the pandering to a narrow group of supporters — something we have too often witnessed from Youngkin this year.