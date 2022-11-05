Editorial: Don't blame government; we are the problem

The Free Lance–Star once weighed in on elections by offering candidate endorsements.

These endorsements were “based on the [editorial board’s] belief that he or she is the best choice for the good of our nation and our community,” the board wrote in the newspaper’s Oct. 30, 2016, edition. “It is not a decision made out of party loyalty, or one of selecting the lesser of evils.”

That election, however, the board took an unusual position in the presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. “[W]e do not endorse a candidate for president in the Nov. 8 election.” The reason was straightforward: “endorsements of political candidates are to be given wholeheartedly and with conviction,” and the paper could not do so with either of those two candidates.

We no longer endorse candidates for office, and will not weigh in on who we believe voters should support Tuesday in local and national elections.

We do, however, continue to impress upon people the importance of going to the polls and making their voices heard. Your vote does matter. For too long, too few of us have believed that.

Ever since the turn of the 20th century, American voter turnout has been anemic. In 1896, according to the United States Election Project, 79.6% of the eligible population cast a ballot in the presidential election. By 1920 the total was down to 49.2%.

In the 24 presidential elections since 1920, the percentage of the eligible population casting a ballot for president topped 60% just 11 times. Prior to 2020, the highest turnout was 63.8% in 1960. We have yet to return to the 70% threshold.

Turnouts for midterm elections are, historically speaking, even worse. The last time 60% or more of the eligible population cast a midterm ballot was 1898. It didn’t reach the 50% mark between 1914 and 2016.

The 2018 and 2020 elections were record-setters. The 2018 midterms brought out 50% of eligible voters, and the 2020 presidential election brought out 66.7%

The Pew Research Center compared the 2020 turnout with the presidential elections in 49 other countries (the 38 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and select others), and found that turnout was only good enough for 31st place, sitting between Colombia and Greece.

There are a range of explanations for why Americans — who generally believe the U.S. is a beacon for freedom — seem to care so little for their democracy.

Mistrust of government: In the 1960s, young, progressive students and adults angry with an unpopular war halfway across the globe, generated distrust in government leadership not seen since the 1920s. The animus grew with the Watergate scandal. Since the 1980s, it’s been conservatives who have relentlessly undermined trust in government.

Failure to build a common identity: Americans were once a nation of joiners. Since the 1970s, we have increasingly distanced ourselves from government and others, as Robert Putnam first explained in his 1980 book “Bowling Alone.” Fewer of us have ties to the military, rather directly or through family members; our communities are radically divided by economics and race; and online life has supplanted family and community life. We simply no longer know our neighbors, which has driven a rise in single-issue voters.

Ignorance of government: Americans’ distrust of immigrants has soared in recent decades. But immigrants generally have a better understanding of U.S. history and government than do native-born citizens. A 2018 study by the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation found that only about one-third of U.S. citizens could pass the U.S. citizenship test. This is an inexcusable failure. (Test yourself at uscis.gov/citizenship/civics-practice-test-2008)

Race to the bottom: Armed with ever-more sophisticated voter data, and a disastrous 2010 Supreme Court decision—Citizens United vs. Federal Election Commission, which allowed unlimited campaign donations by corporations—political operatives are using attack ads and negative campaigning tactics to gin up their bases. They know that the extremes will decide elections when turnout is low.

There is a simple solution to everything working against democracy in America.

Stop talking about “the government” as an outside force. We are the government. And voting is our most treasured right.

Whether we keep or lose our democracy is entirely up to each of us.

There are no excuses: Vote.