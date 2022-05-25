Editorial: Don't let COVID blind you to stroke

The COVID pandemic and the heartbreaking rise in drug-related deaths might have caused us to overlook some of the other ways we die or have our lives diminished. Other forms of death don’t take a holiday just because we’re in the midst of a pandemic.

Which brings us to strokes.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. We should be aware of strokes, since they are the fifth-leading cause of death in the United States, behind heart disease, cancer, COVID-19 and accidents. More than 160,000 of us die from strokes every year, and nearly 800,000, or one every 40 seconds, are afflicted annually. Strokes are the leading cause of disability in the U.S.

You probably know the warning signs: Sudden numbness in your face, arms or legs. Trouble with vision or speech. Sometimes, though, it’s easier to ignore a potential disaster than face the reality that you’re having a stroke.

That’s a shame, because there is an FDA-approved clot-busting drug that can reduce long-term disability in the most common form of stroke if administered within three hours of symptoms. Call 911 and get medical attention ASAP. Even if it’s a false alarm, it’s worth making that call.

We all know the things that can lead to strokes, too: High blood pressure, bad cholesterol numbers, obesity, diet.

We all know what can lessen our chances: Better eating habits, drugs that lower blood cholesterol and blood pressure, exercise. However, we are human.

We all give in to temptation of one kind or another. It’s important, though, to know the downside of excess. We should all be aware of what we’re buying into when we go off our blood-pressure meds or succumb to the double-stuffed pizza’s siren song.

Hospitals are working to minimize the damage for stroke victims. There are mentoring programs that connect stroke victims with those who can help them get back as much of their former lifestyle as possible.

One facility, Sheltering Arms Institute in Richmond, has instituted a Stroke Peer Mentor Program. It connects stroke survivors with current physical rehabilitation patients. The survivors/mentors get a six-hour course taught by psychologists and speech-language pathologists, then meet one-on-one with patients one afternoon a week.

So, your awareness should come in three parts.

Do what you can to keep from having a stroke.

Know when you’re having one, and don’t hesitate to call 911.

Be aware that, even if you are debilitated by a stroke, there are professionals out there who can help you get through its aftermath.

May might be National Stroke Awareness Month, but it’s good to make that awareness a 24/7/365 issue.