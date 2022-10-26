Editorial: Don't let down your guard this season

News that more than 1,000 students at Stafford High School were sickened with flu and flu-like symptoms recently has shone a spotlight on how out of sync we are with our traditional patterns of wellness. It’s a problem that some researchers saw coming more two years ago.

A 2020 report from the High Meadows Environmental Institute at Princeton University noted that the measures being taken then to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 were also suppressing incidences of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.

It went on to warn that “[c]urrent reductions in these common respiratory infections … may merely postpone the incidence of future outbreaks.”

That seems to be happening with influenza at the moment. Australia experienced one of its worst outbreaks in years this April through June, an indicator that a rough flu season is ahead for us. Already, the CDC is reporting flu positivity rates at 10% in the Southeast.

The reason, it turns outs, is fairly simple. When people started taking precautions against COVID-19 in early 2020, it had the effect of lowering significantly the incidence of flu. Dr. Jennifer Nayak, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Rochester Medical Center, tells CNN: “With these few mild flu seasons back-to-back, I think immunity in the population is probably lower than what it is entering an average flu season.”

For the same reason, we are now experiencing a crisis with Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Children’s hospitals across the country are reporting record high levels of admittance, and the virus is racing through schools.

Though RSV is common, social distancing and isolation during COVID lowered the chances of young people’s exposure to the illness.

With schools open again, RSV is now running rampant, and children under 3 who were sheltered from it don’t have the immunity to fend it off as well.

On top of all that, COVID is still with us and expected to surge again sometime in December. This means we could be in the early stages of what one expert told the Washington Post could become a “tridemic.”

What to do? Getting vaccinated against COVID and influenza is a good start. There is no vaccine for RSV, which is spread not by droplets, but by touching surfaces. Regularly wipe down surfaces, especially in places occupied by young children. And if you suspect they’re having respiratory trouble, don’t wait to get them to a doctor.

More-vulnerable populations such as older adults and those who are immuno-compromised may want to consider wearing masks when in public. And for the rest of us, being mindful of how close we are to others, and doing simple things like covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing and regularly washing one’s hands, can also help.

Let’s not turn this winter’s conversion of three viruses into yet another culture war to fight.

Instead, show respect for those around you and do the little things to help keep yourself and others safe.