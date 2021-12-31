Editorial: Don't pack high court, limit terms instead

In a 288-page report as long and detailed as any Supreme Court ruling, a 34-member, bipartisan presidential commission couldn’t reach consensus on whether the nation’s highest judicial panel should grow from nine, where it’s been since 1869, to some larger number.

It should’ve been easy, especially for a panel so large, to grasp: Of course having a president pack the court won’t solve any of its underlying problems.

To the contrary, letting the chief executive enlarge the bench that issues the final word on constitutional law and statutory interpretation would snap the final, frayed thread of credibility by which the court now hangs, forcing presidents of each party to retaliate with new lifetime appointments of their own.

No doubt, Republicans have been primarily responsible for politicizing the court—but a move by President Biden to add new liberals now would be like deploying a hydrogen bomb in a fission nuclear war.