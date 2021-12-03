EDITORIAL: 'Dopesick' does right by Appalachia

COAL MINER Betsy Mallum and the family doctor who delivered her, Sam Finnix, are not real people. But the harrowing things we see them endure on our television screens really did happen to all too many people in Southwest Virginia.

“Dopesick,” the eight-part miniseries streaming on Hulu, owes its existence to the New York Times-bestselling book of the same name by Roanoke author Beth Macy. It’s not easy to watch. At times it’s heartbreaking.

In October, Virginia Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists named Macy the 2021 George Mason Award recipient for outstanding contributions to Virginia journalism. In “Dopesick” and in the newspaper stories that preceded it, “the empathetic reporting that Beth developed in her years as a star reporter for The Roanoke Times shines through, as well as her passion to bring about change to a societal problem,” wrote Roanoke Times Editor Brian Kelley in supporting her nomination for the award.

The show premiered Oct. 13, and the final episode dropped Nov. 17. If you have not seen the show yet, you should. Go watch the whole thing before you read any further because from here on out there will be spoilers, though we’ll try to stick to the big picture stuff that you could find out yourself from reading the news.