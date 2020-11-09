EDITORIAL: Election turnout proves American voters care

WHEN the dust settled Saturday morning and Joseph R. Biden Jr. was declared the winner of our most contentious presidential election in modern times, one thing was made clear:

Americans care.

For years, studies have shown that the United States lags much of the world in voter participation.

In 2020, we might not have been universally “woke,” but we were awakened. More than 145 million Americans voted. In what seemed then a contentious 2016 election, between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton, the figure was about 129 million. In Virginia, about 14 percent more voted than did so four years ago.

In Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, about 166,000 votes were cast, up some 27 percent from 2016.

Two things roused us to participate this time. Donald Trump and early voting.

With outgoing President Trump, it obviously was a love-him-or-hate-him dynamic. Not only did President-elect Biden garner the most votes ever in a presidential election, but Trump, losing by some 4 million votes, had the second-highest total ever. Red or blue, we cared.