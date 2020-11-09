EDITORIAL: Election turnout proves American voters care

WHEN the dust settled Saturday morning and Joseph R. Biden Jr. was declared the winner of our most contentious presidential election in modern times, one thing was made clear:
Americans care.
For years, studies have shown that the United States lags much of the world in voter participation.
In 2020, we might not have been universally “woke,” but we were awakened. More than 145 million Americans voted. In what seemed then a contentious 2016 election, between Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton, the figure was about 129 million. In Virginia, about 14 percent more voted than did so four years ago.
In Fredericksburg and Stafford and Spotsylvania counties, about 166,000 votes were cast, up some 27 percent from 2016.
Two things roused us to participate this time. Donald Trump and early voting.
With outgoing President Trump, it obviously was a love-him-or-hate-him dynamic. Not only did President-elect Biden garner the most votes ever in a presidential election, but Trump, losing by some 4 million votes, had the second-highest total ever. Red or blue, we cared.
The other factor was early voting. It was goosed along by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made standing in long lines on Election Day less than appealing to many. Absentee voting (either dropped off or by mail) and early voting created some chaos, with states differing on how late to allow ballots to be counted, but it undeniably made the democratic process more democratic.
It also was more big-D Democratic, because while Trump was sowing seeds of distrust about the integrity of anything but Election Day balloting, the Dems were encouraging early voting. Consequently, according to a recent story in The Free Lance–Star by Cathy Dyson on area voting, about 60 percent of early voters went for Biden while 70 percent who went to the polls on Nov. 3 chose Trump.
Apparent Tuesday night winners turned into losers when those early votes were counted. In the 7th U.S. Congressional District, many of Democrat incumbent Abigail Spanberger’s supporters went to bed Tuesday night sure their candidate had lost to Nick Freitas, only to see that race flip on Wednesday, with Spanberger prevailing, aided by late-arriving results from Spotsylvania and Henrico counties.
Three observations:
- Congratulations to ourselves for caring enough to vote.
- Early voting should be here to stay. Anything that can make the process more truly democratic is to be replicated.
- Next time, let’s try to have everybody on the same page. When some states are called well before bedtime on Election Day while others are still counting votes into next week, it becomes easier for losers to cry “foul,” whether there’s any justification or not. Before 2024, or even 2022, we urge Congress to try to standardize election processes so nobody can claim they were cheated.
