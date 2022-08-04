Editorial: Everyone deserves equal representation

With federal and state COVID protections expired, many families are finding themselves facing the possibility of being put on the street. It’s one more page in Virginia’s long, ignominious eviction history.

In fact, Virginia has one of the worst eviction records in the nation. In a presentation before the Fredericksburg Rotary Club earlier this year, the executive director of Legal Aid Works, Ann Kloeckner, pointed to a 2016 study that showed half of the top 10 counties in the nation for eviction rates were in Virginia.

There are many reasons for our poor performance, but part of the problem lies in the fact that legal representation for civil cases isn’t guaranteed in Virginia, nor is it in most other states across the nation. That means hiring an attorney to fight eviction, which could cost anywhere from $500 to $10,000, according to LegalMatch.

It’s money well-spent, as clients with legal representation are much less likely to lose their place of residence.

Unfortunately, it’s also money that many families don’t have. Even $500 is not something about 40% of households could pull together.

So these people turn to Legal Aid Works.

One of 10 legal aid groups in Virginia, according to the Virginia Bar Association, Kloeckner’s group serves Fredericksburg and 16 surrounding counties. Understaffed, underfunded, and stretched thin, this group handles more than 1,100 cases a year. Yet, for every case LAW and other legal aid organizations in the commonwealth take, two eligible clients are turned away.

Those clients must face eviction hearings unrepresented, and, says Kloeckner, “people are getting chewed up and spit out because they don’t understand the system.”

Eviction isn’t the only civil issue people face with no guarantee of legal representation. In Virginia, domestic violence cases (both accuser and accused) have no guaranteed right to an attorney, and neither do individuals going to court to litigate special education cases, employment discrimination, health care, immigration, and many more, according to the National Coalition for a Civil Right to Counsel.

Many people falsely believe that a right to counsel is enshrined in the Constitution. It wasn’t until 1963, however, that a right to an attorney for criminal cases was accepted as constitutional (Gideon v. Wainwright). “We’re not there yet with civil courts,” Kloeckner says.

That lack of guarantee gave rise in the late 1990s to the “Civil Gideon” movement, a push to establish the right to an attorney in civil cases, just as Gideon v. Wainwright did for criminal cases.

It’s been a long, uphill battle, with no major victories on the immediate horizon.

Until that right is recognized, Legal Aid Works and groups like it depend on contributions, grants from legal filing fees, and a few other sources for funding. Starting salaries for LAW attorneys in Kloeckner’s office are just $55,200.

“We could go away tomorrow,” Kloeckner says.

That would be devastating. Between 2000 and 2010, according to LAW’s website, the number of poor people in the area it serves has grown an astounding 65%. To put into perspective how bad the situation is, right now in Virginia there is one private attorney for every 346 Virginians, but just one Legal Aid Attorney for every 7,000 poor Virginians.

Representation in civil matters is important as a matter of basic justice. People deserve the right to have a fair chance in court. Kloeckner is careful, however, not to define Legal Aid Works success in terms of cases won and lost.

“I’m always really cautious about how you define success,” she said. What truly matters is that our clients are “believed and treated with respect, maybe for the first time in their lives. ... [That’s] our first goal.”

Equal justice under the law is not possible if equal representation for all appearing before the courts isn’t available.

We support the Civil Gideon movement in Virginia. Whether one’s motivation is social justice, or individual freedom, ensuring that all Virginians have representation in civil cases should enjoy broad, bipartisan support.