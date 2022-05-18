Editorial: Facing the children's mental health crisis

Lauren Bernett was living a dream that thousands of high school athletes chase.

A member of the James Madison University softball team, she helped take her team to the Women’s College World Series last season. This season, she was becoming a star.

According to a recent piece in USA Today, on Sunday, “April 24, she [went] 4-for-4 with a homer and two doubles in [JMU’s] series finale against Drexel.” The next day she was named the Colonial Athletic Association’s player of the week.

Then, on Tuesday, she was found dead. A victim of suicide.

Her story is becoming all too common.

A press release this week from the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics revealed the extent of the mental health crisis among our young. Between March and October 2020, mental health emergencies for children ages 5 to 11 requiring trips to an emergency room rose 24 percent. For children ages 12 to 17, the rise was 31 percent.

More startling, the increase in suspected suicide attempt emergency department visits was up 50 percent in early 2021 over the same period in 2019.

While it’s easy to blame COVID, the fact is that these trends have been rising sharply for more than a decade.

A 2019 study by the American Psychological Association found that “rates of mood disorders and suicide-related outcomes have increased significantly over the last decade among [adolescents and young adults], impacting females and those who are wealthier, in particular.”

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in Virginia, and the VA–AAP is leading the charge to address the issue.

Speaking with The Free Lance–Star, VA–AAP president Dr. Michael Martin talked about the shortage of mental health providers, as well as the need to improve screening for these issues.

One solution to both concerns is the Virginia Mental Health Access Program. Launched in 2018, Martin says VMAP is “designed to teach those [physicians] caring for kids” how to screen for and manage mental health issues. In more severe cases, VMAP makes psychologists and psychiatrists available.

This matters because pediatricians are generally not trained to screen for and manage these issues.

Funds to expand this program have been approved by both the House and the Senate in the General Assembly, but are on hold as squabbling over the budget continues.

As to why mental health issues have been surging among the young over the past decade, Martin says: “I don’t think there’s one answer.” He points to too much screen time and too much pressure to perform in school as two possible reasons. But, he acknowledges, the problem almost certainly runs deeper than that.

Though we must address the underlying problems, in a crisis such as this, the most important thing we can all do, he says, is to focus on prevention.

“Everyone needs to be taking preventative steps,” he says, “especially for teens. It’s important to give them privacy, but to also be involved.” He encourages parents to talk with their children, eat with them, and get to know their friends. The easiest thing we can all do, he says, is ask: “How are things going for you?”

Parents should take action when they see their kids “pulling away from things that previously brought them pleasure,” and “when they pull away from their social networks.”

Another important thing that parents can do is grant permission to their pediatrician to talk with their children alone.

“Around ages 12 or 13,” Martin says, “we seek permission to speak to children alone.” Doctors use this time to screen for mental health warning signs and ask if the kid is beginning to experiment with illegal substances or engage in risky behavior.

Yes, it’s difficult to accept that at this age your children may be thinking about or acting on such matters. This makes it all the more important that parents allow their children the space to discuss these issues with trusted professionals who can help if they are.

As uncomfortable as this reality can be, the consequences of not facing this and the stresses that come with it can prove catastrophic.

VA–AAP is designating Friday as a “Wear Green Day of Action” to help raise awareness about the mental health crisis in the commonwealth.

We encourage you to join the cause and wear green. Raising awareness, after all, is the first step in addressing the problem.