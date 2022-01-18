Editorial: Faith communities and violence, lessons learned

We do “everything we can do to be prepared,” Cook says of his church. There’s a security team, for example, made up of members who work in law enforcement and the military. Further, the church invests in upgrading facilities to protect people. But at the end of the day, he says, “We stress God is in control.”

That same faith is central to Beth Sholom. Like Spotswood, the synagogue has invested in building upgrades and drawn on the expertise of members in law enforcement and the military to prepare for the worst. But that safety net is not what the community leans on to keep moving forward.

“There is a determination to carry on,” Jonathan Levin says, “to be who we are, to be a community, to pray together.”

The public outbursts and heated discussions we are currently seeing in our local institutions have a cost. They decay trust in the very systems designed to protect everyone’s rights. And they push some to lash out violently against the perceived enemies this heated rhetoric points the finger at.

Like our local faith communities, we take steps—at great cost—to protect ourselves against the worst-case scenarios.