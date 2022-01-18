Editorial: Faith communities and violence, lessons learned

As one enters Beth Sholom Temple in Stafford Country
for service and prayer, a brief gust of the profane flows through the sanctuary before the sacred fully takes hold. It comes as a roughly 60-second-long message reminding people of the exits and encouraging them to be alert to their surroundings.
“We’re there to experience a covenantal relationship with God,” says the synagogue’s board president, Jonathan Levin, but “we do that in a dangerous world.”
This past weekend reminded us how dangerous things are, when a 44-year-old British citizen was welcomed into Congregation Beth Israel just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth and took hostages. This attack was no isolated incident.
Faith communities across the U.S. are experiencing acts of vandalism, arson, desecration of sacred objects and violence not seen since an anti-Muslim backlash following the terrorist attacks in 2001. No faith tradition appears to be immune.
Just a sampling: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops recently began tracking hate crimes against Catholic communities. Since May 2020, it has recorded more than 100 incidents. The American Civil Liberties Union tracks anti-Muslim crimes and has noted that “anti-Muslim sentiment has spiked” in recent years, and includes acts of violence and vandalism. Similar rises are being reported by Protestant, Buddhist and other faiths.
It’s important, of course, to understand why these attacks are increasing. Brian Levin of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, connects these acts to a growing distrust of civic institutions.
Speaking with Axios Today, Levin says: “The communal institutions, which hold us together traditionally … are held in low esteem relative to decades prior…. So when there are disputes or questions about authority, there’s always a place for someone … to be scapegoated.”
In other words, the rising temperature over how we should run our schools, what medical advice to accept and which authority to believe is boiling over to the point that people become willing to take out their grievances violently against perceived enemies. Oftentimes, these are faith communities.
These same congregations that are being threatened, however, have much to teach us about how to deal with the rising tensions in our society.
It boils down to this: Fear will not win out over faith. That’s the dominant message of faith leaders in our area.
Dan Cook is the executive pastor at Spotswood Baptist Church and notes that events like the one in Texas naturally elevate people’s concerns. Not to the point, however, that it immobilizes the community.
We do “everything we can do to be prepared,” Cook says of his church. There’s a security team, for example, made up of members who work in law enforcement and the military. Further, the church invests in upgrading facilities to protect people. But at the end of the day, he says, “We stress God is in control.”
That same faith is central to Beth Sholom. Like Spotswood, the synagogue has invested in building upgrades and drawn on the expertise of members in law enforcement and the military to prepare for the worst. But that safety net is not what the community leans on to keep moving forward.
“There is a determination to carry on,” Jonathan Levin says, “to be who we are, to be a community, to pray together.”
The public outbursts and heated discussions we are currently seeing in our local institutions have a cost. They decay trust in the very systems designed to protect everyone’s rights. And they push some to lash out violently against the perceived enemies this heated rhetoric points the finger at.
Like our local faith communities, we take steps—at great cost—to protect ourselves against the worst-case scenarios.
But an enduring commitment to the higher ideals these institutions are based on is what will ultimately see us through.