EDITORIAL: Federal veterans court bill finally passes

LOCKED IN a hyper-partisan presidential election-year stalemate, the largely do-nothing Congress has at least managed to pass legislation that will help steer veterans with mental health and substance abuse problems to court-supervised treatment programs instead of jail. We applaud this important criminal justice reform.
Last Saturday, President Trump signed the bipartisan Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019 (HR 886), which requires the U.S. Department of Justice and the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a federal Veterans Treatment Court Program, which will provide federal grants and technical assistance to enable state, local, and tribal governments to develop and maintain veterans treatment courts.
“With this new law, thousands more veterans across the country facing the criminal justice system will have an alternative to jail time, ensuring they get the treatment they need,” said Rep. Charlie Crist, D–Fla., who introduced the bill back in 2017 with Rep. Elise Stefanick, R–N.Y. The bill was co-sponsored by local Virginia Representatives Rob Wittman, R–1st, and Abigail Spanberger, D–7th.
The new federal program, along with a $30 million appropriation to fund it, will support existing veterans courts at the state and local level that give troubled veterans accused of non-violent crimes a second chance to successfully transition back to civilian life.
A study published in 2018 by the National Institutes of Health found that the concept works: The one-year recidivism rate for veteran court participants was nearly half that of other offenders.
The Rappahannock Veterans Docket, presided over by Spotsylvania Circuit Judge Ricardo Rigual, allows veterans charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies who are suffering from substance abuse, depression or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder as a result of their military service to enter a plea to have their charges reduced or expunged if they successfully complete an 18-month treatment program that includes mentoring, counseling and other support.
Those who fail to complete the program are required to serve their full sentences in jail.
The docket, which was started in Spotsylvania by Rigual, state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R–Spotsylvania, and public defender Wendy Harris, has also accepted veterans facing criminal charges in Fredericksburg, Stafford and King George counties. Daniel Cortez, chairman of the Stafford County-based National Vet Court Alliance, which lobbied for passage of the federal bill, says his group is working to expand the concept to every county in the nation.
“In Virginia, we have seven [veterans court] dockets and seeing how 700,000 veterans are in some phase of the criminal justice system, and 20 to 22 vets a day are still committing suicide, this bill will literally save lives,” Cortez told The Free Lance–Star. The alliance is also soliciting donations to help provide clothing, meals and transportation for veterans who are accepted in the local program.
The U.S. has a moral obligation to take care of those who fought to defend it. But this obligation has not always been met.
Providing a second chance for veterans who returned home from war with invisible wounds is a small, but important repayment of that overdue national debt.
