Editorial: Felling monuments is the easy part

On Monday, Richmond removed its last city-owned Confederate statue — that of A.P. Hill. As our sister publication the Richmond Times–Dispatch wrote: “[T]he last of Richmond’s Lost Cause icons has finally been toppled and removed.”

But as Richmond is learning, removing statues is far easier than addressing the underlying damage done by the racist Lost Cause mythology that led to their raising. In just two years following George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, the city removed the symbols of the Lost Cause. Over the same two years, as the Times–Dispatch editorial board noted, the city’s commitment to breaking down systemic racism and building a more-equitable Richmond has “little to show for it.”

The pressures that are making it hard to address the damage done by years of systemic racism in Richmond — a struggling education system, lack of affordable housing, gentrification, homelessness and evictions — also exist in Fredericksburg. Our ability to address these will be one key to our success. And as in Richmond, these are issues that will require years of focused work to effectively resolve.

But there is lower-hanging fruit we can harvest to break systemic racism’s chains.

Recovering and celebrating Black history in our region, so that it is woven into the fabric of how we tell our story, is a ripe idea that city is now reaching for.

Removing the auction block from downtown and placing it in a museum where people can study what it represents in the broader context of our area’s history set the table for recovering those stories.

Unlike the monuments that came down in Richmond — which do not teach history, but pay tribute to a particular interpretation of that past that is demonstrably wrong — the auction block is an artifact.

“It’s not a memorial,” says Gaila Sims, the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s new curator of African American history, “but it’s [incorrectly] clumped in with these objects.”

By treating it as an artifact, we are able to more honestly tell the whole truth of not only what happened on and around that block, but of the system that made the selling of humans an acceptable part of daily life. And we can begin to trace how that mindset affected our society long after the slave trade ended.

Though painful for the community, it was carried out in a way that built consensus for its removal.

Severalefforts to better promote Black history in the area are underway and coming online in 2023.

Sims is leading an initiative to raise awareness of Fredericksburg Black history by restoring our understanding of the homes and businesses along Sophia Street, and in the 500 block of Princess Anne Street, that were once the center of Black life in our area.

Fredericksburg is distinctive, Sims says, because it’s one of the few cities where Black-owned businesses have operated continuously since the 18th century.

To restore that memory, she is creating a walking tour of Black businesses. Its launch will coincide with Black History Month in February. It will take visitors from the days of John DeBaptiste to today’s Black-owned businesses, pointing out and how they have shaped our city, and how they have been central to downtown’s revival.

A second initiative to elevate Black tourism in our region has received just under $20,000 in seed money from the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority.

Awarded to the Virginia Black Business Directory, its plan is to create a website that will appeal to Black tourists by promoting the FXBG Regional Black Restaurant Week, the VA Black Business Expo, Juneteenth Events, FXBG Area Museum, FXBG Black History, and The VABBD.

There’s a substantial opportunity for the city if it can tap into the strength of our Black history and appeal to curious tourists. “The Black Traveler 2020 Research Report for Virginia” found that “nearly 2 in 5 U.S. Black travelers (36%) have visited Virginia as an adult, making it the second most visited state” of those surveyed. Almost 60% of those surveyed indicated they would visit Virginia for a leisure trip. The state’s history was a significant driver in their interest.

The EDA funds will be used to create a new website coming online April 1.

Creating an equitable society is measured in news-capturing events, like removing monuments and artifacts. Such events, however, change little if we don’t do the day-to-day work to create an equitable society.

Fredericksburg is doing that work.