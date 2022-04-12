Editorial: Finding new ways to connect with readers

A lot has changed in the news game since Sept. 21, 1897, when Francis Pharcellus Church wrote and published an unsigned editorial in the New York Sun in response to a letter by 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon that read:

“DEAR EDITOR: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, ‘If you see it in THE SUN it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus?”

There aren’t many papas or mommas these days who have the faith in the media that Virginia’s father had. Further, Virginia wouldn’t have addressed her question to The Free Lance-Star, or any other newspaper, for that matter. Today, she would likely post her question to Instagram with a picture of her staring quizzically at the mall Santa Claus who was charging $25 a pop for a photo—$50 with the fine-crafted paper frame.

Some would say we’ve lost something. After all, letter writing is a noble art with a long tradition in all world cultures. There is permanence to words rendered as ink on paper that, at least for now, doesn’t exist in the same way as typed words appearing online. Websites come and go, and comments often get lost in the never-ending barrage of digital content.

We would say we’ve also gained something. Never in human history has there been a time when people have expressed themselves publicly to so many people. However, online comments are often extemporaneous, submitted without the filter of editing and the thoughtful word choice that often defines letters.

We’d like to do a better job of sharing local residents’ opinions and thoughts while taking advantage of the efficiency and immediacy that today’s digital world provides. So we’re going to try something new. We hope this endeavor also sheds lights on all the ways we are connected as a community.

Earth Day is April 22, and National Audubon Day is April 26. For many people, these two days are rich reminders of the incredibly diverse outdoor opportunities we enjoy in our area. We’d like you to share your thoughts about both the challenges of preserving these resources, and the best places in our area to enjoy nature.

In an effort to feature as many local voices as possible, we’d appreciate “tweet-length” responses. If you have a photo that helps tell your story, feel free to share that with us, too—but make sure the photo is one you took.

Submit letters (up to 250 words), a tweet-length story (up to 50 words), and/or a photo (if there are people in the photo, we need permission from them to publish it) to:

We won’t be able to publish all submissions, but we’ll select a few and share them on our Opinion page and on fredericksburg.com.