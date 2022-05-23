Editorial: Finding our sense of place

“Carried off we might be in spirit,

and should be, when we are reading

or writing something good; but it is the sense of place going with us still that

is the ball of golden thread to carry

us there and back and in every sense

of the word to bring us home.”

THOSE ARE the words of Eudora Welty (1909–2001), a Southern novelist and photographer famous for, among many literary accomplishments, raising awareness of the importance of place in novels.

Place, Welty reminds us, is created. For her, it was in the arts of photography and writing.

This past weekend, Fredericksburg launched its own efforts to intentionally create our community’s sense of place by cutting the ribbon on its new Riverfront Park, and launching Main Street’s Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg Project.

The new park is one step in more closely tying the city to the river that is the lifeblood of our community. In addition to offering pleasing views of the Rappahannock, it also provides a safe, fun environment for families in the area to gather.

Kids will enjoy the water fountains and play equipment; parents the live entertainment that will be coming to the stage that will hopefully soon rise on the site.

All of it is there for citizens to gather and get to know the many neighbors who make up our community.

The Otter-ly Amazing Fredericksburg Project also ties the city to the river, as well as to the growing population of otters in the river, whose playful ways are a joy to watch.

This project includes statues of otters around the city that serve as reminders of our natural resources and wildlife. They are also a great way to get people spending more time putting their eyes on the river, watching for these popular critters.

The statues are also a creative way to get people into the many shops and restaurants that line city streets.

These two events weren’t the only ones this weekend, however.

On Sunday, what has become commonplace in the area, the Marine Corps Historic Half marathon returned after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus from in-person racing.

Some of the 6,000 runners in three events returning to the city’s streets were there to test their endurance and speed against top runners.

Most of them, however, were there to test themselves and see if they could simply make it across the finish line. No small feat, seeing the course is 13.1 miles long and includes the notorious Hospital Hill.

Everyone—from event organizers and races, to Marines, musicians, and fans who turned out to cheer on the runners—were there to celebrate a beautiful day in our community.

Such fun-filled events and inviting green spaces do so much more than simply provide us with a brief moment of repose from our daily lives.

They create our sense of place, which permanently connects our spirits to the region, even when work and school and family matters take us away from the parks and streets we enjoy strolling.

This sense of place, as Welty notes, “is the ball of golden thread to … in every sense of the word … bring us home.”

And that sense of home is what ultimately ties us all together.