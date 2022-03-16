Editorial: Finger-pointing and gas prices a toxic mix

Let’s start with something we can all agree on—gasoline has gotten expensive.

The question then becomes: Why?

It’s not as simple as pointing to any one factor, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

When the average national gas price topped $3 a gallon in June 2021, the finger-pointing began.

Several gas stations in our area have seen stickers of Biden tacked to the pump pointing to the amount-paid screen saying, “I did that.” This reflects the conservative argument that Biden has slowed production by killing the Keystone XL pipeline and halting oil and gas permits on public lands.

Across the aisle, many progressives are targeting the oil companies, charging them with putting corporate profits and return-on-investments for shareholders over citizens by limiting production to ensure that prices stay high.

These points are turned into memes, both cute and menacing, that people proudly share on social media. And most all of them claim to stand on “the facts.”

Here-in lies the problem.

We’re really good at finding people to blame, and sharpening our rhetorical knives so we can slice-and-dice the motives of those we disagree with.

We’re really bad at finding ways to improve the situation.

Which brings us back to gas prices.

There is no single individual or group to blame for the prices we pay at the pump. Gas prices are affected by a wide range of factors, the four most prominent, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, are: distribution and marketing costs, refining costs and profits, federal and state taxes, and the cost of crude oil.

Of the four, the cost of crude is the most dynamic. Blaming any one group for the fluctuation is not helpful.

Take the accusation that Biden has caused prices to soar because he “turned off the spigots in the United States,” according to Rep. Steve Scalise (R–La.).

Yes. The president did cancel the KeyStone XL pipeline. However, even had construction continued the pipeline would not have been available right now.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D–WVa.) recently complained that had we built the pipeline sooner, we would now have that oil available to take the edge off prices.

Perhaps, but the oil that the XL pipeline would have delivered is much heavier and harder to refine than the lighter sweet crude that refineries depend on. So it’s more expensive to work with.

The Biden Administration, in turn, has pointed fingers at the oil companies, blaming them for intentionally limiting the supply of oil to line the pockets of investors.

It is true that companies are now focusing on returning more dollars to their investors by intentionally keeping production low. But this is coming on the heels of a four-year run from 2016 to 2020 when U.S. oil producers invested heavily in production and raised it by some 50 percent.

This is just a taste of the back-and-forth. There are a near-infinite number of international variables affecting the cost of crude.

At the end of the day, perhaps we feel better because we can be angry at someone, but we’re no closer to solving the immediate problem.

Gas prices are going to fluctuate. That’s a given. Even when the U.S. is a net exporter of petroleum (which includes crude oil, refined petroleum products, and other liquids), as we were for the first time in 2020 according to EIA, we are not unaffected by the actions of oil producers around the world.

And yes, the policy choices we make as a nation are going to play a role in that fluctuation. But these policy choices take time to implement and don’t usually send immediate shock waves through the economy.

At the level of the local community, there isn’t a great deal we can do about any of this outside of voting at election time.

There are things we can do, however, to help one another.

Consider checking with neighbors to consolidate trips to the store.

Consider using public transit. The Fred Bus is currently offering free rides to all customers.

Consider giving gas cards, instead of a Starbucks or restaurant card, to people as gifts.

And there are things we can do to help ourselves.

Make sure your tires are inflated properly.

Ease off the accelerator.

If your car has an economy setting, use it.

Park the trucks and big SUVs in favor of the smaller vehicle in your driveway.

None of these efforts will take the sting out of filling up at the pump.

These steps will, however, create a more civil space for us all to learn about and discuss the web of factors that influence gasoline prices so that we can better evaluate at election time the people we elect to make those decisions.