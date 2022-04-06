Editorial:Fones Cliffs land is back in proper hands

Native Americans are not likely to ever get back what they started losing when those first English ships landed at Jamestown.

Now and then, though, they recover a piece of it. Such a moment happened recently not far from here.

The Rappahannock Tribe now owns a chunk of its ancestral home. The Chesapeake Conservancy, primarily with funds provided by the family of William Dodge Angle, has purchased 465 acres (nearly three-quarters of a square mile) of Fones Cliffs, which is sacred ground to the Rappahannock. The tribe intends to place the land in trust with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Fones Cliffs, on the north bank of the Rappahannock River about 50 miles east of Fredericksburg, is the place where the tribe first defended its homeland against English settler Captain John Smith in 1608, a year after the landing at Jamestown. There were at least three villages on the cliffs. Within half a century of that first contact, the English settlers had begun taking that homeland away.

Even into the 21st century, what’s left of the land that once belonged to the tribe is endangered. In 2018, Virginia True Corporation (a group ironically based in New York), which still owns almost 1,000 acres adjoining the Fones Cliffs acquisition, improperly cleared 13 acres in preparation for building a golf course, condos, single-family homes, restaurants, and more. The ensuing erosion caused trees and part of the cliff face to fall into the river. The next year, the corporation declared bankruptcy, but the land is still unprotected. Efforts are being made to change that.

In addition to its value to the Rappahannock Tribe, the cliffs are home to one of the largest nesting populations of bald eagles on the Atlantic coast.

Now that much of Fones Cliffs will be controlled by the Rappahannock, there are plans for trails and a replica 16th-century village where tribal members can tell their story to the public.

The Rappahannock Tribe is one of seven Indigenous tribes in Virginia given federal recognition. (Eleven are recognized by the state, including the Patawomeck in Stafford County.)

From California to South Dakota to Massachusetts, Native American groups have long been trying to reclaim what they can of that which was taken from them long ago. Getting native lands back under the control of indigenous people is a goal that is not likely ever to succeed completely. It is doubtful that New York City is going to return Manhattan to the Lenape.

However, small victories like the one at Fones Cliffs at least bend Dr. Martin Luther King’s “arc of the moral universe” ever so slightly in the direction of justice.