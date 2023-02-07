For better or worse, Northern Virginia is coming our way.

According to the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia, Fairfax County did something unimaginable between 2020 and 2022: It lost population. The estimated population of Virginia’s largest locality was about 10,000 less last year than it was in 2020. For all of Northern Virginia, growth was only 0.7 percent.

At the same time, two of the state’s fastest-growing localities were Stafford County, up 4 percent, and Spotsylvania, up 3.6 percent. They were seventh and 10th among the biggest population winners over the two-year period. Even with Fredericksburg down slightly (minus 1.1 percent, or 315 residents), the greater ’Burg area is growing much faster than NOVA or the commonwealth as a whole, which only saw 0.6 percent growth.

Our area is in the sweet spot, at least for now.

For one thing, we are far enough away from the D.C. area’s pricey real estate that housing seems reasonable by comparison.

For the third quarter of 2022, the median home price in Fairfax County was $711,000. In Prince William, it was $502,000. In Stafford, it was $481,000. In Spotsy, in was $384,000. And in King George, it was $380,000. See a trend here?

And the gap is widening. In 2010, the median housing price in Prince William County was about $34,000 more than in Louisa County, a rural county between Richmond and Charlottesville. In 2022, the gap had exploded to about $200,000. According to a report last May, the average price for a single-family detached house in Northern Virginia was almost $1.1 million.

Studies show that those exiting the D.C. suburbs are trending southward, to the Richmond area or to Raleigh or Charlotte, or they’re moving to the exurbs, which are us.

At the same time, we are close enough to the high-paying jobs, education opportunities, entertainment and other inducements of the Washington area to make living here tempting (if you can work remotely, find a high-paying job close by or hack the commute). The biggest population losers in the state were mostly in Southside, Southwest Virginia and on the Eastern Shore, far from big-city lights. Nine of the bottom 10 were in those areas.

The trend, in Virginia and elsewhere, has been for rural counties to shrink and metro localities to grow. In between are areas like ours, close enough but not too close to the action. We seem to be drawing residents from both demographics.

For now, the pluses outweigh the minuses, although ensuring the infrastructure keeps pace with the growth will always be a challenge. You can’t build enough lanes on I–95 to deal with the exurb surge.

And then there’s this: What draws people to our area can tempt them away, too. In that same 2022 study of home prices, the median price in Caroline was $262,000. In Westmoreland, it was $245,000.

Where is the G (for growth) spot, where the price is right? Right now, it’s here.