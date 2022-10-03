Editorial: For safer sports, start with smarter coaches

Prior to Thursday night, one of the National Football League’s most embarrassing moments around the issue of concussions came in 2007. That year, Dr. Ira Caisson repeatedly denied on a nationally televised interview any connection between football and brain injuries. It earned him the nickname, “Dr. No.”

In the years since, the NFL has championed itself as a leader in protecting players against head injuries, pushing public safety campaigns such as Heads Up in conjunction with USA Football, and funding research into head injuries through the Play Smart, Play Safe initiative.

Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s injury on Thursday night, however, shows how far the elite league has to go. Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf in a game against Cincinnati and lay on the field for some 7 minutes before being moved. This happened just days after he was injured on Sept. 25 in Buffalo when a blow to the head left him disoriented and weak-kneed. A game he returned to.

As disturbing as the NFL’s ongoing concussion problems are, we should be more concerned about player safety at the high school and youth levels.

Football is responsible for more injuries, and more serious injuries, than any other competitive high school sport, according to the High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study, which is no anti-sport organization.

“While the health benefits of a physically active lifestyle including participating in sports are undeniable,” the report states in its introduction, “high school athletes are at risk of sports-related injury because a certain endemic level of injury can be expected among participants of any physical activity.

“The challenge,” it continues, “is to reduce injury rates among high school athletes to the lowest possible level without discouraging adolescents from engaging in this important form of physical activity.”

Count us among those who understand the tremendous upsides to playing team sports in high school. Our challenge is making sure young athletes play in an environment that is as safe as possible.

Thanks to researchers at the High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study and other places, we are learning almost daily how to do just that.

At the high-school level, it’s important to have a properly staffed and trained group of coaches. Studies from as early as the 1970s have shown that injuries are more likely to occur when teams don’t have enough coaches.

It’s also important to empower athletic trainers with absolute authority to remove players from games or practices when injuries occur. As recently as 2019, fully one-third of high schools were operating without athletic trainers at practices and events.

Athletic trainers are both highly educated, and must pass a rigorous set of national certification exams to earn that job title. Allowed to act independently of coaches and school administrators, ATs have been “linked to significant improvements in the diagnosis of concussion in young athletes and significant reductions in ‘time-loss’ injuries that require athletes to take time away from sports,” according to the Sports Institute at the University of Washington.

Though much work remains, high schools nationwide over the past decade have taken significant steps to protect athletes.

Youth sports programs, however, are still well behind where they should be.

Youth football, involving kids ages 7 to 14, is still something of the wild, wild West of sports. Organizations such as USA Football are certifying youth coaches as well as offering training on injury prevention, proper tackling techniques and coaching.

But too many youth coaches lack that level of training. Across all youth sports, according to the National Alliance for Youth Sports, only about 5%–10% of youth coaches have some level of certification.

Especially in a sport like football, that is unacceptable.

It’s past time that we require everyone coaching youth and high school sports to earn a minimum level of training. Organizations are in place to provide it. All we need is the will to insist that volunteers go through it.

Tagovailoa’s incidents remind us that even in the best organizations, injuries will happen. Sometimes with horrible consequences.

But injuries should never be accepted as “just part of the game.”

Making sports safer will encourage more people to get involved, and stay involved. And it begins with requiring quality training for everyone involved in coaching.