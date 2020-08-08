EDITORIAL: Fredericksburg is richer because Doris Buffett lived here

In the Christmas classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” Jimmy Stewart’s character, George Bailey, is given a chance to see how much poorer life would have been in his hometown of Bedford Falls if he’d never been born.
Bedford Falls was fictional, but think how much real-life Fredericksburg was enriched by having Doris Buffett in our midst.
She gave us, among other things, a donation that made it possible for poor kids to swim free at the pool that is now named for her. She made the kids’ baseball complex, Sunshine Park, possible. She gave us Sunshine House, a place of shelter for the mentally ill.
She provided a program at Germanna Community College for first-generation students from low-income families that pays for everything from tuition to laptops to blazers. She worked with prison inmates, battered women and low-income teens to help make their lives better. She did too many acts of kindness, here and worldwide, to enumerate in one editorial.
Ms. Buffett, who died at age 92 on Aug. 4, gave away more than $200 million of her own money in what her younger brother, Warren, called “retail philanthropy.” Through her Sunshine Ladies organization and later through The Letters Foundation, she came to know many of those she helped. She did more than write a check.
Warren, who has accumulated a few dollars himself, announced in 2006 that he planned to give away almost all of his fortune, now estimated at $75 billion. Perhaps he was inspired by his big sister.
Doris Buffett was born in Omaha and died in Rockport, Maine, but her heart was in Fredericksburg.
She attended James Monroe High School here while her father, Howard H. Buffett, was serving in Congress as a U.S. representative. He moved the family to Fredericksburg when Doris was 14.
Warren didn’t like the ’Burg very much as a kid, but Doris bonded with it. In former Free Lance-Star reporter Michael Zitz’s 2010 biography, “Giving It All Away: The Doris Buffett Story,” she was quoted as saying, “I felt that charm was invented in Fredericksburg.”
She left the area but then returned and lived here until she moved to Boston four years ago to be near one of her grandchildren and deal with health issues.
She famously said that she hoped her last check would bounce. That might not have happened, but she did give away much of her own money to offer others a leg up on a better life.
She did not knowingly give to the undeserving. Her philanthropy was well-vetted. Brother Warren, known to appreciate the value of a dollar, said she combined “a soft heart with a hard head.” She said she aimed to help “decent people who just didn’t have the breaks somebody else did.”
Fredericksburg is so much richer because Doris Buffett lived here.
To paraphrase what one grateful character says to George Bailey in fictional Bedford Falls, we’re glad we knew you, Doris Buffett.