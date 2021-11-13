EDITORIAL: Freedom turns to ashes when books are burned

The Spotsylvania County School Board has ignited a firestorm of controversy—figuratively, it not yet literally—with its decision to ban sexually explicit books from school libraries.

Responding to a parent’s complaint, the board voted 6-0 Monday to order school staff to remove books containing sexually explicit material. Banning books is inflammatory enough on its own, but then board members Rabih Abuismail and Kirk Twigg stoked the flames by suggesting that the banned books be burned.

Perhaps one shouldn’t be shocked when outrage begets outrageous comments, but it’s appalling that anyone in charge of educating children would even suggest such a thing.

It’s not unreasonable to make sure books in school libraries are appropriate for the ages of students served by that library. But it is unreasonable—and un-American—to begin stripping shelves without first defining what is “explicit,” what is appropriate and who decides if a book fits the definition. What one parent finds objectionable, another may not.

The Bible contains passages dealing with sex, not to mention killing and torture. Should the Bible be banned? What about other books dealing with murder and torture? If books with explicit sex encourage sexual behavior, do we assume books that deal with violence encourage murder?