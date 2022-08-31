Editorial: From econ development to placemaking

The recent decision by the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors to approve development of a waterpark in the county just off Interstate 95 exit 118 has led to considerable discussion in the region.

The incentive package granted to the park’s developer, Kalahari, has drawn the most scrutiny. Once the project is up and running, Kalahari’s owners will walk off with the lion’s share of the tax revenue over the next 20 years—some $185 million, according to projections. The county, by contrast, will get just over $83 million.

Board Chair Tim McLaughlin defended the decision in a call with The Free lance–Star, noting that the current tax revenue on the land being developed is paltry. From a tax perspective, he says, Kalahari will be a significant boost to the county’s bottom line.

Critics have countered, however, that the county gave away too much, and that as properties develop around the Kalahari resort, that $83 million won’t be enough to cover the road widening that may be required, the cost to potentially build more schools should housing developments spring up around it, and the cost to potentially shore up other forms of infrastructure.

This debate is certainly one worth having, but limiting the Kalahari discussion to just dollars and cents may be missing the mark. The county, and the region at large, need to think of development in terms beyond taxes and jobs; we should also think in terms of creating a sense of place.

Bill Freehling, director of Fredericksburg’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism office, explains: “economic development was once all about landing the big business deal that attracts 1,000 or more high-paying jobs.” That’s still part of economic development work, he said, “but it’s also become about creating a great place to live—placemaking. ”

Freehling points to Riverfront Park, the Rappahannock River Heritage Trail, and the Otter statues as local examples of placemaking.

“None of those are creating jobs for us,” he said, “but they create amenities for people who want to live here.”

Not all placemaking projects are loss leaders, however.

Consider the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals, Virginia Credit Union Stadium. As we opined on Aug. 24 [“The Single A park with a big economic footprint”], the stadium itself is drawing some of the biggest crowds in Single-A baseball, and the facility is being used for other activities between 200 and 250 days a year. So it’s making money.

More than this, however, the stadium is becoming a defining piece of the city’s physical and cultural identity. (Full disclosure: The opinion page editor is quite the baseball fan, and has been known to drive visitors past the ballpark, just to admire the facility.)

Efforts to create a sense of place aren’t always as welcomed as the ballpark. The push to build Downtown Stafford, a central location in the county with restaurants and apartments and a park with world-class landscaping, has drawn both political and civic ire. We, however, stand by our editorial on May 31 supporting this development [“Can Stafford find its heart ‘downtown’?”]. Stafford needs something to help bring that fast-growing, culturally diverse county together.

Expanding the discussion around Kalahari beyond the traditional economic development language of dollars and cents to a broader discussion around what the waterpark would mean for the future of the county’s identity and livability would be a healthier debate. That discussion isn’t about just one project, but the character of a community.

Kalahari and nearby Dominion Raceway will attract water lovers and thrill-seekers. But how does the county balance that crowd with those who come here to explore Civil War history? And what of the underappreciated market for those looking to explore the history of American slavery? Spotsylvania is well-positioned, if it so chooses, to become a leader in attracting the growing tourism around Black history. It’s something the county has paid too long attention to.

Also, Spotsylvania could benefit from more green spaces that bring the community together, as well as bike paths and other outdoor recreational opportunities that allow people to better enjoy the county’s natural beauty.

Have the hard debate about the benefits package given to Kalahari. But we encourage the county’s economic team to think more holistically about the county and its future. And to have that discussion with regional partners in Fredericksburg and Stafford.

Doing so may just produce a cultural and economic splash.