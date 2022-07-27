Editorial: Gas prices are falling, for now

GAS PRICES continue to fall.

As we reported yesterday, the price for a gallon of gasoline has now dropped for six consecutive weeks. More than that, the Fredericksburg region is enjoying some of the lowest gas prices in the state—$3.82 per gallon on average.

That’s welcome relief to many in our area who commute long distances for jobs up north. As we come down from the pain of $5-a-gallon gas just a couple months ago, however, it’s important to maintain some perspective.

The single greatest contributor to the cost of gas is oil, and the price of oil fluctuates based on a number of factors. Geopolitics, weather, and natural disasters are just a few of the influences that can send prices soaring again.

This has always been the case. Today, however, there are new pressures on prices.

One of the more important is the push for renewable energy. As the U.S. has moved to make renewable energy sources a priority, oil refineries have suffered. There are 129 refineries in the U.S., according to the Washington Post, but there’s been no new refinery built here since 1977.

The infrastructure is aging, and rather than build new ones, or invest billions to shore up existing systems, refineries are closing. Five in the U.S. over the past two years alone, reducing total capacity by about 5 percent.

Chevron Chairman Michael Werth told the Washington Post recently that he felt it unlikely we would see any refineries built as long as federal policy continues to push for renewables.

Tied to the refinery problem is COVID. When the pandemic hit, demand for fuel plummeted, and so did refineries’ production totals. We have bounced back relatively quickly from COVID, but it has taken refineries longer to get back up to speed. They continue to struggle producing enough to meet demand, putting an upward pressure on prices.

So if the U.S. committed itself to fossil fuel production, we could solve the problem of high prices at the pump. Correct?

Well, no. In addition to the transitory problems mentioned above, we have two new pressures. And these are not ones that will come and go. They’re here to stay.

First, there is the reality of climate change. We are rushing headlong into an oncoming disaster. There’s no serious debate about the need to significantly reduce the amount of carbon in the atmosphere; only a debate over how quickly we can do it.

Spencer Dale, chief economist at energy leader BP writes in the 2022 BP Statistical Review of World Energy: “The low-carbon energy sources and technologies needed to achieve a fast and deep decarbonization exist today—wind and solar power, biofuels, blue and green hydrogen, CCUS (carbon capture, use and storage), and carbon dioxide removals. The challenge is to apply them at unprecedented pace and scale.”

Second, the U.S. cannot step backward by burying its head in coal, when much of the developed world is committed to renewable energy sources.

According to the 2021 Energy Transition Index, which is produced by the World Economic Forum, 9 of the 10 countries that have made the most progress in transitioning to renewables are European nations.

As the world collectively continues to move toward renewables, American industry is going to have to move along with it. American corporations, especially those in the automotive sector, must compete globally in markets committed to renewable energy.

Pushing internal combustion engines when the countries you’re supplying are demanding electric vehicles is a path to financial ruin. This is why companies like Ford and General Motors have made major investments in EVs.

Finally, the United States is also a longtime major investor in renewable power, along with China and Japan. Together, these three countries have made the greatest investments in renewable energy capacity over the past decade (China is No. 1 in this category by a large margin, according to the World Economic Forum).

All of which brings us back to the gas pumps in the Fredericksburg region.

As frustrating as high gas prices are, we can be sure of this: It’s a problem that isn’t going away. Lower prices are increasingly becoming anomalies; they can not serve as our benchmarks of energy success.

Changes of the magnitude we’re undergoing in the energy sector today are difficult. But they are changes we must make.

Continuing to fight it will just prolong the pain.

Cheap gas isn’t the answer.

Making energy cleaner, and more affordable, for the next generation is.