Editorial: Gas prices should prime the pump for electric

REPORTING ON, and reading

about, oil and gas prices can

wear on your mental rotors.

Since March 15, there have been no less than eight stories and editorials in The Free Lance–Star about the cost to fill one’s car. One day we’re writing about gas prices dipping, another about their rising, another about relief in prices via a gas-tax holiday, and before you know it, we’re talking about prices falling again. (Spoiler alert—if the signs along State Route 3 this morning are an indicator, we’re headed back up again.)

That’s the role of daily journalism—reporting what’s happening on any given day. From time-to-time, however, it’s worth stepping back and asking some bigger questions.

Soaring prices and collapsing supplies are nothing new. Since at least the 1970s, there’s been a steady correlation between the sizes of vehicles sold and gas prices. When prices are low, people buy big, and vice-versa.

And yet, we continue to make the same mistakes. Truck sales and large SUV sales surged beginning in 2015 as prices began to fall. Today, these buyers are facing triple-figure fill-up prices at the pump.

Will we ever learn?

We get that Americans love their big SUVs and trucks, as do automakers, who annually put more than 270 new and refreshed models on the road.

Long live the choices and options available to consumers, we say.

But our thinking about what powers the cars we love has to change.

Oil, of course, is a global commodity [“Finger-pointing and gas prices a toxic mix,” March 16]. Even if we could produce all the oil we needed to become a net oil exporter—something that’s only happened once, and only then if you count both oil and oil-refined products—pump prices would still be affected by global markets.

So the idea that we can ever drill our way to total independence is a fashionable, but false, hope.

However, we can significantly lower our dependence on volatile oil prices.

Yes, we’re talking about all-electric (EV), as well as hybrid, cars. They accounted for less than 10% of U.S. auto sells in 2021, but that’s nearly double the sales from the previous year.

This growth is not solely the result of U.S. government policies. Auto manufacturers are the major players driving this change, and have been since at least 2015. The two largest automakers in the world, Volkswagen and Toyota, have set goals for ending the sale of nonelectric cars. Audi, GM, Mini, Lexus, and Volvo have also pledged to go electric before 2033. And Ford is shifting its sales in Europe to electric.

This change will not be quick, and internal-combustion-powered cars will be with us for many years to come, but automakers are investing billions to make this shift happen. They’re not doing it because they’re “woke.” They’re doing it because that’s where the industry is going.

Why are they, and we, so confident in EVs and hybrids?

Here are three reasons:

First: Adopting EVs and hybrids is the surest path to fighting climate change. Shifts in federal climate policies are slow in coming, and too many state leaders like Gov. Glenn Youngkin continue to resist enviornmentally friendly policies. Case in point is his retaining Andrew Wheeler, a known climate change denier and longtime lobbyist for the coal industry. Internationally, however, other major car-buying nations are onboard.

Because the automotive market, like the oil market, is global, American automakers must adjust to deal with this reality.

Second: There is a growing shift in thinking among younger consumers about cars. Younger people simply aren’t as interested in driving as were their parents and grandparents in their youths.

In 1983, 46% of 16-year-olds had a driver’s license. By 2018, that had dipped to just over 25%.

The reason is simple. Younger people are finding using their phones to hail Uber much less expensive than owning a car.

Considering that 80% of Americans live in urban areas, and the cost to own, insure, and garage a car is simply out of reach—or just more trouble than its worth—for many urbanites, the drop in interest among young people in driving makes sense.

These younger adults also tend to be more environmentally conscious, and they want to support companies that provide clean rides. That’s why Uber is investing millions to help its drivers transition to EVs.

Newer ride-sharing companies like Revel and Alto are buying their own electric fleets from automakers, which they are eager to supply.

Third: Have you driven an EV? If you haven’t, give it a try. They’re an absolute gas.

Better for the environment, less expense, and more fun to drive? That’s a win-win-win.

That should lubricate some rotors.